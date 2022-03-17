The building that previously housed Perkins in Cambridge is empty but has caught the eye of a potential buyer after asking about the city’s liquor license ordinance.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting March 7, City Administrator Evan Vogel mentioned there is a potential client interested in the Perkins location, but only if there is an opportunity for a full bar and restaurant.
“The city was approached about a potential client at the Perkins site. We were told that client was interested in that site if and only if they were able to have a restaurant as well as a full bar and they were questioning the city ordinance,” Vogel said.
Vogel said the state issues a maximum amount of liquor licenses. For a population between 5 to 50,000, six licenses are allowed; however, restaurants are exempt from that.
“Those licenses are for establishments that basically only serve on-sale intoxicated liquor. A bar that’s only a bar or maybe serves frozen pizzas or something to that affect. Currently we have no establishments that count against that,” Vogel said.
Vogel brought an amended ordinance to council to make it clearer for any future restaurants that may be interested in coming to Cambridge.
“The proposal here is to basically remove any language that makes it inconsistent with state statutes so that we’re covered by state statutes for liquor licenses,” Vogel said.
Cambridge has mentioned they are giving a major push in a strategic planning initiative to enhance their hospitality sector on sit-down restaurants.
“To encourage additional restaurants here, we’re going to have to allow them to have full bars,” Vogel said. “This will essentially be a broad advertisement to restaurants looking to come here that we’re open for business.”
The ordinance was approved by council and now reads:
State law establishes the maximum number of liquor licenses that a city may issue. A larger number of licenses in a particular category may be authorized by a referendum held under the provisions of Minnesota Statute 340A. 413, subdivision. 3. The council is not required to issue the full number of licenses that it has available.
Northern Lights Express Update
Northern Lights Express Executive Director Bob Manzoline and Frank Loetterle, project manager, attended the council meeting to give an update on the Northern Lights Express project.
“The federal railroad administration looks very highly on this project and wants to do it. Amtrak wants to do it,” Loetterle said.
The Northern Lights Express (NLX) alliance has not made a lot of movement since 2018. Now they have their next steps in place and are informing Cambridge of what the future looks like.
“We are here to update you on the project, basically, and we really welcome Cambridge’s participation back in with the alliance,” Manzoline said.
The NLX is a planned high-speed passenger train service that would run between the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports. There would be six stops starting in Duluth; Superior, Wisconsin; Hinckley; Cambridge, Coon Rapids; Minneapolis; and St. Paul.
“We see the city of Cambridge as a very good location along this corridor, 45 to 50 miles away from the city. Great commuting distance. A lot of folks are going to be coming to this community back and forth,” Manzoline said.
The stop in Cambridge would be located behind the City Center Mall. They plan to have two interior passenger warming waiting areas. It would also include bike parking, east parking spaces, and a covered walkway with a ramp to the platform. A taxi, passenger and bus drop off would be in the front of the mall. Loetterle mentioned they would make sure the police and fire departments would continue to have a reconfigured space to make sure they are not disturbed by the station.
The NLX would be built on 152 miles of already built BNSF Railway track. The train would reach a maximum of 90 miles per hour. The total travel time from Duluth to Minneapolis would be 2.5 hours. With four round trips available per day, riders could connect to Target Field, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the Minneapolis VA Hospital and the Midwest rail network.
Although there are still many hoops to jump through, Loetterle has a process set out.
“We still need to do final design. Where we are in the process is this: We have a pretty good idea of what we want to do. We need some funding. If we were to have the funding in place today the next steps would be that; we would have to complete an agreement with BNSF – it’s their track, their property. We would need to have an operating agreement with Amtrak. Once we finish those two things we would do final design and then construction,” Loetterle said.
The estimated capital cost for the project is $4.25 million.
“Is there a local Cambridge cost to this?” Council Member Bob Shogren asked.
Loetterle responded that there is no cost to the city of Cambridge. Twenty percent of the costs would come from state funding while 80% would come from federal funding.
“The issue that we have is this: The programs that exist today with the federal government would require a minimum of 20%, so we have to go in with our application with that money kind of in our pocket, and that has been the challenge all along, is we need that local match up front,” Loetterle said.
Although the funding would need to be approved before the agreement with BNSF and Amtrak is made, Loetterle said they can start those conversations before the approval. He also feels confident about receiving the funds for the project.
“I don’t believe there is a lot of risk with the cost,” Loetterle said.
The project as a whole includes many benefits, such as economic development, a better quality of life through improved mobility, increased choice in transportation options, increased safety, environmental sustainability, and the creation of 3,000 construction jobs.
Considering the planning and working that have gone into the NLX project, Loetterle feels confident to get it done.
“I think that we’ve got the best chance in many, many years to pull this off, and if we don’t pull it off now, who knows when we’ll have another opportunity,” Loetterle said.
Loetterle and Manzoline did meet with senators the week of the March 7 council meeting.
“Any support you can give will be most helpful; we’re meeting with two senators this week,” Manzoline said.
City of Cambridge stands with Ukraine
Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey and all council members read a proclamation expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine during the council meeting.
The proclamation stated that they encourage all to join in the condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s acts of war and Russia’s invasion of a free and democratic Ukraine.
