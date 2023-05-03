During public comment at the April 18 Isanti County Board meeting, five residents requested the board consider making Isanti County a First Amendment dedicated county.
Recent efforts to ban books from schools and public libraries have led to the removal of controversial books and/or relocating them, limiting those who can read them.
One of the five residents that spoke was 30-year resident Julie Wells.
“The First Amendment gives us the freedom to read what we like — we don’t have to read, but we can if we choose,” Wells said. “Parents can guide their children as they see fit and decide what is appropriate for their family.”
Judith Kissner, owner of Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge, spoke on behalf of her business.
“It is a living document (the First Amendment) that is always at the top of my mind when serving my customers, who have a wide range of reading interests — political and religious affiliations and varying world views,” she said.
She said her business serves customers without judgment and strict confidence.
“The recent surge in book bans is actually very good for my business,” Kissner said. “Books that I might not normally stock due to low demand have become best-sellers as soon as word gets out that a person or group that has little regard for our Constitution wants to impose their will on all of us.
“The citizens of Isanti County deserve nothing less than the widest possible access to information.”
The board gave no remarks or comments on the topic following public comment.
During the meeting, the Board of Commissioners quickly approved establishing an exploration committee dedicated to planning a new or updated highway department facility.
Commissioners Alan Duff and Steve Westerberg volunteered to be on the committee.
Highway Engineer Justin Bergerson recently spoke in a separate interview about the concerns with the state of the highway department facility.
He mentioned that this project should be planned and possibly begin within the next five years.
Bergerson explained the major issues with the facility, including space for the snow plow trucks, space for other storage, the mechanics bay having little space, and more.
