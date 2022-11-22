There will be a recount for three area election results over the next few weeks.
The first recount will look to confirm the results of the District 1 Chisago County Commissioners race between Jim Swenson and Tim MacMillan. That recount will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 23 starting at 9 a.m. at the Chisago County Government Center in Center City.
In that race Swenson, the current mayor of North Branch, received 1,899 votes, or 49.99% of the vote, while MacMillan, the current chair of the North Branch school board, received 1,882 votes, or 49.54% of the vote.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, a publicly funded recount occurs when “the difference in the number of votes cast for the apparent winning candidate and ay other candidate is less than one-half of 1% (0.5%).”
In this race, the difference was 0.45%.
A second recount will look to confirm the results of the Isanti Mayoral race between James “Jimmy” Gordon and Jeff Johnson. That recount will take place on Monday, Dec. 5 starting at 9 a.m. at Isanti City Hall.
In that race Gordon, current a member of city council, received 1,338 votes (55.18%) while Johnson, the current mayor of Isanti, received 1,077 votes (44.41%).
This recount was requested because the vote total for Gordon in each of the two precincts for Isanti voters was the exact same number, 669. Johnson received 605 votes in Precinct 1 and 472 votes in Precinct 2.
And the third recount will look to confirm the results of the District 1 Isanti County Commissioners race between Alan Duff and Joe Morley. That recount will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 starting at 9 a.m. at the Isanti County Government Center.
In that race Duff received 1,727 votes, or 49.86 of the vote total, while Morley received 1,712 votes, or 49.42%.
That race also falls inside the 0.5% margin to automatically set up a recount, since the margin was 0.44%.
