Three local election results were subject to recounts to confirm the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections that were completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The first recount confirmed the results of the District 1 Chisago County commissioners race between Jim Swenson and Tim MacMillan. That recount took place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Chisago County Government Center in Center City.
In that race Swenson, the current mayor of North Branch, originally received 1,899 votes, or 49.99% of the vote, while MacMillan, the current chair of the North Branch school board, received 1,882 votes, or 49.54% of the vote.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, a publicly funded recount occurs when “the difference in the number of votes cast for the apparent winning candidate and any other candidate is less than one-half of 1% (0.5%).”
In this race, the difference was 0.45%.
Before the recount began, Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer Bridgitte Konrad, who oversees elections in that county, explained the process.
“We will do a hand count for the race,” she explained. “We won’t determine if people were eligible to vote or if campaign law was violated; it is simply a hand count of the ballots we have in front of us.”
The process began by bringing the ballots from a secure storage site, where they sat in sealed containers, to the counting room. There judges unsealed the cases, then processed the ballots by “straightening them out” – have them facing up and with the same side at the top.
Then two election judges looked at each ballot and determined who was voted for, including write-ins, “overvotes” (voting for too many candidates) and “undervotes” (not voting for a candidate).
Candidates or their representatives were allowed to watch while that voting determination was being made.
“[The representatives] cannot touch the ballots, but you can observe,” Konrad said. “You may challenge a vote; those will be set aside, … and if the challenge cannot be resolved, they will be sent to the canvassing board, who will have the final say on who the vote was for. …
“Candidates cannot make a frivolous challenge; they have to explain why the challenge is being made.”
Konrad said the election judges were authorized to deem if a vote was for a particular candidate even if the ballot was not perfect.
“Let’s say [a voter] circled a candidate’s name or put a check mark next to it,” she explained. “The machine isn’t going to be able to read that, but if the election judges can determine what the voter’s intent was, they will authorize the vote for that candidate.”
Once the sorting was completed, the ballots for each candidate were placed into stacks.
The recount proved precisely how accurate the original numbers in this election were. Divided by precinct, the vote total in North Branch Precinct B did not change, as MacMillan received 361 votes while Swenson received 360.
In the other two precincts, each candidate received exactly one more vote. In Precinct A, Swenson received 951 votes in the recount while MacMillan received 875; in Precinct C Swenson received 590 votes while MacMillan received 648.
That meant the vote total for Swenson rose from 1,899 to 1,901, while the vote total for MacMillan rose from 1,882 to 1,884. The percentage of error on both candidates’ totals was a little over five-hundredths of a percent, a statistically insignificant amount.
Each candidate challenged one vote from Precinct A; those votes will be judged by the canvassing board but will not affect the final result.
After the five-plus hour effort to recount the ballots was concluded, MacMillan immediately congratulated Swenson on his victory.
“I wished Jim the best of luck as commissioner,” MacMillan said. “I congratulated him on winning a close race.”
Swenson said the recount reinforced his confidence in the system.
“I had no doubt that the results of the recount would not change the outcome of this race, as Minnesota has an extremely secure and fair election system,” he said. “I want to thank the Chisago County auditor Bridgitte Konrad, her deputy Kristen [Waddell], and the election judges who performed their duties today with professionalism and excellence.
“I’m looking forward to serving the citizens of North Branch in my new role as their county commissioner.”
A second recount will look to confirm the results of the Isanti mayoral race between James “Jimmy” Gordon and Jeff Johnson. That recount will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, starting at 9 a.m. at Isanti City Hall.
In that race Gordon, currently a member of council, received 1,338 votes (55.18%) while Johnson, the current mayor of Isanti, received 1,077 votes (44.41%).
This recount was requested because the vote total for Gordon in each of the two precincts for Isanti voters was the exact same number, 669. Johnson received 605 votes in Precinct 1 and 472 votes in Precinct 2.
“I was made aware that the numbers were exactly the same, and I find that odd,” Johnson said. “And it wasn’t just me: When the Secretary of State’s website posted the results, I got 41 phone calls from the community that day saying the same thing.”
Johnson wanted to make clear that he is not disputing the result as much as confirming it.
“I just want to make sure the election is 100% accurate,” he said. “I just want to be sure. The reason I’m doing this is to clarify any discrepancies that have led to uncertainty around the community.”
Because the difference in the number of votes the two candidates received was not close enough to trigger a recount, Johnson paid for the recount himself. But he did not pay for the recount in an attempt to change the result.
“I’m always going to do what is best for the city of Isanti,” he said. “There is some uncertainty; the numbers were the same, and I want to make sure that we are 100% with the numbers. And right now we cannot say that.”
The third recount will look to confirm the results of the District 1 Isanti County commissioners race between Alan Duff and Joe Morley. That recount will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 starting at 9 a.m. at the Isanti County Government Center.
In that race Duff received 1,727 votes, or 49.86% of the vote total, while Morley received 1,712 votes, or 49.42%.
That race also falls inside the 0.5% margin to automatically set up a recount, since the margin was 0.44%.
