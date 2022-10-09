There is the potential for uncertainty as to who will serve as Rush City mayor at the end of this year.
Mayor Dan Dahlberg is running for the Chisago County commissioner position for District 5, which is currently vacant.
Because this is a vacant position, which opened because of the death of previous Commissioner Mike Robinson, whoever wins will likely take office at the end of November.
If Dahlberg wins this seat, he will have to resign as mayor before accepting the new position.
At the Rush City City Council meeting held Monday, Sept. 26, Dahlberg explained: “If I don’t win county commissioner, I will stay as mayor until the end of the year. But if I win, I have to resign before I can accept the new position. You cannot have hold two elected positions at once.”
Rush City City Administrator Amy Mell added: “[The county will] have to wait until the votes are canvased and the challenge period has expired. I don’t know the dates for sure, but that will be the end of November.”
Alan Johnson is the only individual running for Rush City mayor.
Council member Michael Louzek asked, “If Dan Dahlberg wins county commissioner, can we immediately swear in Alan Johnson as mayor?”
Mell was not sure because this is an unusual case due to the vacancy in the District 5 county commissioner position.
Preliminary levy set
Kay Mattson, treasurer for Rush City, presented the city’s budget, revenue and preliminary tax levy for 2023 at the council meeting.
The preliminary amount is $821,077. The 2022 levy was $734,702.
However, Mattson said that most families will not feel too much of an impact due to an increase in tax capacity for the area.
For a home that is valued at $200,000, if there is no increase in value, the taxes due to the city will actually decrease by $38.
However, home values have gone up: If the value of a home increased by 15%, the tax payment will increase by $78.
Commercial property has not seen a similar rise in values. For commercial properties, a value increase of 4% was used for reference.
For a commercial property valued at $200,000 there would be a tax payment decrease of $11.
The council voted unanimously to approve the preliminary levy. The amount of the preliminary levy is a maximum limit; the levy cannot go up, it can only go down.
The Rush City Truth in Taxation meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Shutoff letters
Around 70 shutoff letters were mailed to residents regarding the city’s sewer and water.
Residents who have complaints or concerns may come to the Monday, Oct. 10, meeting. If they do not attend the meeting or pay by that time, water will be shut off on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
