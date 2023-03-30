The March 21 Isanti County Board meeting drew the largest crowd the board has seen. Thirteen members of the public spoke in regards to the proposed Second Amendment Dedicated County Proclamation, driving the board to table the resolution.
Seats were filled inside and outside of the board room, and a majority of Isanti County residents who spoke were opposed to the resolution, as only four spoke in favor.
Just before the public comment, Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich thanked the board and said both they and he took an oath to support the Constitution, and that this amendment shows the county stands by that oath as well.
“I wanted to thank each and every one of you for the work put in to finding the proper verbiage to represent, not only the Second Amendment, but all the amendments within the Constitution and working with the county attorney to do so,” he said.
During public comment, a majority of those opposed to the proclamation spoke on the fact that they themselves support the Second Amendment but feel it would be best to make a generalized resolution to simply state the county supports the Constitution as a whole. This was supported by comments stating the board doesn’t have the authority to determine if a law in unconstitutional or not.
Two residents even touched on the fact that the board can’t confirm if the majority of the county agrees as no poll or survey was taken to determine all opinions.
Those that spoke in favor of the proclamation commented in regards to proposed gun laws, specifically House File 396, and that the county should stand up for the Second Amendment.
HF 396 requires safe storage of firearms, where ammunition is located in a separate room than the firearm within a home.
One other comment was based on police response within Isanti County to residents living further out of town, stating it is longer, which could lead to safety concerns when bearing arms is necessary.
Prior to the board speaking after public comment, County Attorney Jeff Edblad was asked to speak on the resolution.
“I think the one thing we can celebrate this evening — no matter where you fall on this issue — is the fact that the Constitution is alive and well in Isanti County, Minnesota,” he said.
“We have seen the Freedom to Assemble, the Freedom of the Press, the Freedom of Speech, and the Freedom to Redress Government as it relates to issues.”
Edblad went on to explain how difficult it could be for the board when taking action on a resolution that could put them in a legal bind.
“When a reviewing court reviews the actions of an Isanti County Board, the legal standard that the court uses to determine whether or not your actions will put the county in a position of liability, is the standard of arbitrary and capricious,” he said.
“I don’t know how you get around the argument arbitrary and capricious by saying, ‘Yes, we will pass a resolution making a Isanti County a sanctuary county as it relates specifically to this issue, but we’re refusing to pass any others because they may not meet our political appetite.’”
Edblad wanted to reiterate the suggestion he made at the committee of the whole meeting on March 14, to simplify the resolution and make it a more generalized statement.
“I had proposed a week ago that one way to address the vindication of Constitutional rights in Isanti County ... would be passing a resolution that: ‘Be it resolved the Isanti County Board of Commissioners, honors, respects, protects, and defends the rights as numerated by the Constitution of the Untied States of America and the Constitution of the State of Minnesota as it relates to all in Isanti County,” Edblad said.
He followed by saying that board could also make a resolution stating they oppose a specific house file — specifically HF 396 — and include the list of reasons why.
Board comments
Although there was not a full board, as Commissioner Mike Warring was not in attendance, acting Chair Alan Duff started with an opening statement before holding a discussion with the board.
“Nationwide, more than 60% of counties have declared themselves to be a Second Amendment dedicated or sanctuary county,” Duff said. “In Minnesota, 77 out of 87 county sheriffs including our sheriff, Wayne Seiberlich, have signed a petition encouraging their state representatives to vote against House File 369 (correction, HF 396).”
Duff then gave his overall intentions with the proclamation.
“With this proposed resolution, I hope to show board support for our sheriff and affirm that Isanti County is dedicated to preserving our Constitutional rights,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Berg explained his main concern is with the HF 396 and that he does not agree with the separation of ammunition and guns, limiting people to bear arms and protect themselves.
He went on to speak about other gun laws he does feel are necessary.
“I strongly do agree that we have to have gun control laws and there are some laws that are coming through the state that I do agree with,” he said. “But this one (HF 396) in particular, I am challenged with because of the limitation that it does allow the individual owner an opportunity to protect themselves in their home.”
Berg concluded with a statement parallel to Edblad’s suggestion and what he feels the proclamation should represent.
“One of the desires here is to not so much rearrange laws and say that we have power over state and federal or whatever, but it is to make a statement that we desire to see our county individuals protected,” he said.
Commissioner Kristi LaRowe spoke after Berg, agreeing with his thoughts on the proclamation.
“I think we need to table this. I’m not sure where I’m at with how we need to approach it,” she said. “We may need to speak with Jeff (Edblad) a little more. Basically, I would like to have more of a statement too — from all of us.”
Duff made closing comments in regards to the support the county is looking to show.
“We’re here to work alongside our county sheriff and to support him and his job, and we’re also here to protect the constituents of this county,” he said.
Berg made a motion to table the resolution and consider what they heard from the public, what the attorney had to say, and have Warring in attendance.
