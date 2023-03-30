IsantiBoard0330.jpg
A view of the full board room during the March 21 Isanti County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The March 21 Isanti County Board meeting drew the largest crowd the board has seen. Thirteen members of the public spoke in regards to the proposed Second Amendment Dedicated County Proclamation, driving the board to table the resolution.

Seats were filled inside and outside of the board room, and a majority of Isanti County residents who spoke were opposed to the resolution, as only four spoke in favor.

