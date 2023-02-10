Big Fish 0209.jpg

Edward Bloom, played by Aaron Knudsvig, collapses as he tries to grasp while his wife, Sandra Bloom (played by Keilley Kulhawy) tries to comfort him.

 Submitted photo

Play Inc Arts will present the 2013 Broadway musical adaptation and subsequent Tim Burton film “Big Fish” to the stage of Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Hardy Performing Arts Center starting this weekend.

Big Fish is the tale of a father, Edward, and his son Will. Edward is a notorious storyteller who is known for his fantastic tales about witches, mermaids, and giants, while Will is a news reporter who likes facts, not fantasy. As Will finds out he and his wife are expecting a child, he wants to discover who his dad really is before his dad is no longer around.

