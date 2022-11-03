Aubrey Denesen, left, who played the role of Russian agent Olga Bariosova, and Brynn Williamson, who served as Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau, examine what appears to be a dead body.
Williamson, in the role of Clouseau, and Bee Bredeson, who played former Chief Inspector Dreyfus, drew a number of laughs during North Branch’s production of The Pink Panther Strikes Again.
Brynn Williamson and Aubrey Denesen from North Branch High School’s production of The Pink Panther Strikes Again.
The cast and crew from North Branch’s production of The Pink Panther Strikes Again. The comedic cast performed at the Edelstein Auditorium, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28-30.
From left, student director Kelly Steele, production manager Laura Michels and student director Juliana Orellano.
The North Branch theater department presented The Pink Panther Strikes Again at Edelstein Auditorium.
The school’s fall production was held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28-30.
The comedy was directed by Juliana Orellano and Kelly Steele, while Laura Michels served as production manager.
The performance featured Brynn Williamson in the role of Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau and Bee Bredeson as Former Chief Inspector Dreyfus and included a total cast of 30 students.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.