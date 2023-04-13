Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, was sentenced to 285 months (23 years and nine months) in Isanti County District Court on Thursday, April 13 for second degree murder of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.
Prior to announcing his sentence, Judge Krista Martin explained what Peterson took from the world due to his act of violence.
Vangrinsven’s “voice has been silenced,” the judge said.
Despite his military service, his service with the Isanti VFW, and his lack of a criminal record, Martin said he committed a “heinous act” by “callously” burying Vangrinsven on his property in a shallow grave, head first.
Included in his 23-year sentence, Peterson will pay restitution in the amount of $4,988.66, which will be taken from his prison earnings. He is required to spend a minimum term of 190 months in prison and a maximum of 95 months under supervised release. He will receive 604 days of credit for time served.
Two weeks before going to a jury trial, Peterson entered an Alford plea for the death of Vangrinsven, who lived in Isanti. An Alford plea is where the defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Isanti County Attorney’s Office released a statement stating, “Plea agreements are not taken lightly and are based on the totality of the case,” said Jeff Edblad, Isanti County Attorney. “As with all plea agreements, the victim’s family was consulted, and they supported it.”
Despite the Alford plea, Peterson’s attorney, Travis Kowitz said Peterson took accountability for his actions and showed remorse.
Peterson denied to comment before receiving his sentence.
Martin commended Vangrinsven’s family for having the courage to speak in court on her behalf.
The whole room was filled with tears after Kim Vangrinsven, Amanda’s mother, gave her impact statement.
“Amanda Jo, my baby girl, rest in peace. Until we meet again,” Kim said.
Amanda’s sister Jennifer Plowman, also gave an impact statement expressing how much time Peterson should receive, despite what little closure it will bring.
“I’m asking you to please, give this sorry excuse of a man whatever time you can,” Plowman said. “I know it will never be enough for us.”
Martin showed empathy for Amanda’s family and agreed that 23 years in prison “does not feel like justice for her life lost.” However, she went on to explain the court’s need to follow a sentencing guideline grid and that it was also a part of the plea agreement.
Kim cried as she explained the type of person Amanda was during the short amount of time she spent on earth.
“She was a mama bear that made sure everyone had food and a warm place to sleep,” Kim said of Amanda. “Most importantly, she was a best friend to everyone she knew.”
On Aug. 19, 2021, Peterson was charged with felony second-degree murder with intent and interference with a dead body or scene of death in Isanti County District Court after Amanda’s body was found on Peterson’s property.
Amanda, 32, was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2021, when she did not return home the night of Aug. 5 and did not report to work at the Isanti VFW on Aug. 6. Hundreds of volunteers searched for her in the days following.
On the evening of Aug. 10, investigators from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Isanti Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue Northwest in Athens Township. While executing this search warrant, Vangrinsven, a 2007 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School, was found deceased on the property. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Vangrinsven died of homicide due to a single gunshot to the back of the head.
Two months ago, Peterson filed a petition to enter an Alford plea to the count of murder in the second degree (with intent, not premeditated). The plea agreement states Peterson will plead to Count 1, murder in the second degree, and will receive 285 months with credit for time served, pay a $50 fine, surcharge, and restitution if any. Count 2, interference with dead body or scene of death, would be dismissed.
The Isanti County Attorney’s Office press release also mentioned, “Edblad further stated that his office would like to thank the multitude of law enforcement agencies that worked on this case, and assisted in bringing Peterson to justice.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.