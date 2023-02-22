Just two weeks before going to a jury trial, Richard Melvin Peterson II entered an Alford plea for the death of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, of Isanti.
An Alford plea is where the defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
On Aug. 19, 2021, Peterson was charged with felony second-degree murder with intent and interference with a dead body or scene of death in Isanti County District Court after Vangrinsven’s body was found on Peterson’s property.
Vangrinsven, 32, was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2021, when she did not return home the night of Aug. 5 and did not report to work at the Isanti VFW on Aug. 6. Hundreds of volunteers searched for her in the days following.
On the evening of Aug. 10, investigators from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Isanti Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue Northwest in Athens Township. While executing this search warrant, Vangrinsven, a 2007 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School, was found deceased on the property. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Vangrinsven died of homicide due to a single gunshot to the back of the head.
On Feb. 2, 2023, Peterson filed a petition to enter an Alford plea to the count of murder in the second degree (with intent, not premeditated).
The plea agreement states Peterson will plead to Count 1, murder in the second degree, and will receive 285 months (nearly 24 years) with credit for time served, pay a $50 fine, surcharge, and restitution if any. Count 2, interference with dead body or scene of death, would be dismissed.
A plea hearing was held Feb. 13, and Judge Krista Martin accepted the terms of the plea deal. Peterson’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 13.
