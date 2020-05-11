The current COVID-19 crisis has brought both good news and bad news to the Rush City Regional Airport.
The good news is that Rush City Council expects to receive funding for improvements at the airport as a result of the pandemic. The bad news is that the crisis has forced the cancellation of one of the airport’s summer celebrations.
The council unanimously voted to officially accept a federal grant to refurbish the airport’s runway at a meeting held Monday, April 27. The city has started the bid process in hopes of approving the work at its next meeting.
The money will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was enacted at the federal level on April 14. The coronavirus rescue package has earmarked $10 billion to the FAA for projects to enhance airport safety and infrastructure.
Rush City signaled to MnDOT Aeronautics that it would accept the grant and has begun to solicit bids from four companies to crack seal Runway 16/34, which was last rebuilt in 2015. According to a memorandum from Shawn McMahon of Short Elliott Hendrickson, that runway is “exhibiting normal cracking due to weathering and the age of the pavement.”
But council also decided to cancel this year’s fly-in, an annual event, which this year was scheduled for Sunday, June 14. The all-day event includes a pancake breakfast, antique planes and classic car displays as well as airplane and helicopter rides.
“It’s too bad, because it’s something the community enjoys,” Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg said. “But I think we’re better off not having it; it’s just too dangerous.”
All of the council members expressed hope that the event, which has been held annually on the Sunday one week before Father’s Day, would return next year.
Frandsen Road project on hold
Council also decided to delay work on a proposed South Frandsen Avenue improvement project.
Originally council looked at repairing the road, which is part of the city’s Industrial Park, but a nearly $1 million price tag made that work prohibitive. Council also looked at an alternative plan to replace the “worst of the worst” sections of the street – including a mill and overlay as well as other improvements to gutters and other parts of the street.
The cost of that road work was more than $250,000, and the uncertainty brought about by COVID-19 and its effects on the economy drove the council to proceed with caution.
“Is there any hurry about doing this?” City Councilor Frank Storm asked. “My concern is that there are doubts because of budgeting, potential cuts to local government aid, and uncertainty about people paying their property taxes. Would we be better off putting this project off and doing it right?”
City Administrator Amy Mell said Public Works Supervisor Chris Gray suggested the city should continue filling potholes and patching the road this summer, then review the project in 2021.
“Chris said he doesn’t feel Frandsen is in such horrible condition that it needs to be done immediately,” Mell said. “We can do more patching and pothole-filling as we need.”
Council unanimously moved to delay the project until next year.
