A small yet strong business had its hard work and dedication noticed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
That government agency named Darrold and Martha Glanville, owners of Sunrise Flour Mill in North Branch, as Encore Entrepreneurs of the Year for 2022.
“This award is for everybody who works here and has worked here,” Marty Glanville said. “I can’t say enough about our staff. Darrold and I started it, but you’re the people who are carrying it out every day, so thanks to all of you.”
The award was presented to them as part of the SBA’s National Small Business Week celebrations, which took place at the Sunrise Flour Mill in North Branch on May 6.
“I’m really excited to be here today,” said Brian McDonald, SBA’s Minnesota district director. “We want to find out more, and also to give our Encore Entrepreneur award for 2022 for this business.”
There are roughly 500,000 small businesses in Minnesota, which makes the competition fierce. The Glanvilles were nominated by the Chisago County Economic Development Authority.
“One of the reasons that we made the award selection was because of what you’ve done as a company and what you’ve done for the community.” McDonald said. “The Glanvilles have demonstrated both ingenuity and courage, and we are thrilled to honor their successes as clients of SBA programs and services.”
Not only have the Glanvilles done much for the community, the company’s overall growth shows the truth behind the numbers.
“I think I saw a stat that there was a 1200% growth in the business. So that’s really off-the-charts impressive,” McDonald said. “And in just a few years, you’ve grown employment in terms of growing the size of the company, and also just contributed to the community in a variety of ways.”
“So for those reasons we want to congratulate you today.”
The couples’ story began when it may have been least expected to: after retirement. When Darrold, a Navy veteran, retired from a small biotech firm, he decided to learn how to bake bread.
Finding commercial U.S. flours unsatisfactory, he began using a tabletop mill and milling his own flour. He and his wife, Marty, a retired special education teacher, soon began sourcing local grains and selling their flour at farmers markets in the area.
As they were perfecting their craft, and eating more and more delicious breads, Darrold found himself getting sicker and sicker. When the doctors couldn’t help, he decided to try going gluten free and within days was improving. Marty also noticed a reduction in her health concerns with the switch.
Not willing to give up bread, Darrold switched to milling heritage wheats, finding a couple of varieties that made great breads without making them sick.
Realizing they could help others, the couple then began working to bring heritage wheat to others.
In 2017, Marty and Darrold decided to grow the business and worked with the Small Business Development Center in Chisago County on a business plan. The SBA’s 504 loan program, along with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, helped them purchase a mill in North Branch, along with the equipment needed to greatly expand production.
When COVID-19 hit, Sunrise Mill was ready with infrastructure in place to expand their e-commerce business. Online sales skyrocketed, and it was fortunate to have flour and other grain products available when other companies were out, which helped to greatly increase sales and their customer base.
Sunrise Flour Mill sells flour, pizza dough, waffle mix, pancake mix, and pastas, as well as other products, online and in stores to customers from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
“This award is for so many people. We did a lot of hard work but it wasn’t alone.” Marty said. “I love connections. We’ve had a lot of connections getting this business started. It seems like there was always the right person or the right thing.”
While the company was able to do so well during the height of COVID, they needed to add a few employees to their team. And just as Marty explained, they found the right people at the right time. More North Branch High School students were able to work part-time while experiencing distance learning.
“I have to tell you that I have never seen a finer group of kids who worked here,” Marty said. “They were honest, they had integrity, they were hard working, and they were quick learners. They got the job done.”
Darrold and Marty mentioned what really makes their company special aside from their family of employees.
“What makes us unique is we are the only mill in the country that is milling and selling heritage wheat,” Marty said.
“There’s enough to support that it’s more digestible than conventional flour. Now why? That’s for the university to figure out,” Darrold added.
The Glanvilles are now planning their “second retirement,” but have created a book of memories since 2017.
“Be careful what you wish for. I wanted to mill a little flour and sell a little flour at the farmers market,” Darrold shared. “I enjoy every minute of it. There’s just, if you’re passionate and love is in it, you kind of have to over-extend yourself just a little more.”
Giving back, Sunrise Flour Mill donates their products throughout the year to community organizations requesting help with fundraising.
Before COVID they also donated their time and product to make pizzas for local charitable events and look forward to doing so again soon.
