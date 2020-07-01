Over $26.6 million in total benefits were distributed in Veterans Affairs expenditures in 2019 through the Isanti County Veterans Services Office, a slight increase from $25 million in 2018.
During the Isanti County Board meeting June 17, Isanti County Veterans Services Director Dan Meyer gave his annual presentation to the board.
Meyer explained the State Soldiers Assistance Program, offered through the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, provided $9,084 of assistance to Isanti County residents from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. The program provides assistance in housing, dental, optical, Minnesota GI Bill education, subsistence, disaster relief and special needs grants.
As for the total number of forms processed, Meyer said Isanti County has seen a decrease in those numbers each year since 2017, with a 19% decrease in applications from June 1, 2019, to June 1, 2020.
“Part of that is due to some online access; the VA has been working with benefits to make it easy to process applications online and veterans can gather their own data,” Meyer said.
The importance of community partnerships is vital to the Isanti County Veterans Service Office.
“Like I’ve said in the past, it’s really amazing how Isanti County comes together and supports their veterans. Residents, veterans themselves, as well as businesses supporting local veterans organizations,” Meyer said. “We have very strong support from Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon; state Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans; Support the Troops Minnesota, based out of St. Francis; as well as the local VFW, American Legion, Disabled Americans Veterans Chapter and the Lions.
“In Minnesota, we have very strong advocates at the state and federal level, both down in St. Paul-Minneapolis and out in Washington, D.C., advocating for benefits for veterans,” Meyer added.
Some of the ways the local organizations have supported the veterans include food assistance (gift cards, meal prep), baby layette, ramp installation, holiday gift cards, gas cards, emergency lodging assistance, packages for deployed residents, vehicle repair and dental assistance.
Meyer said the number of veterans utilizing the county’s public transit system, Heartland Express, increased to 267 in 2019, a 20% increase from 2018. Heartland Express had 46 unique veterans in 2019, meaning veterans who used Heartland frequently had 11 unique destinations, or destinations to other places than VA facilities.
Meyer noted highlights of the past year:
• Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon donated a total of $21,926 in direct support to veterans that comes through the Isanti County Veterans Services Department. It also donated an additional $2,500 in Christmas gift cards and $375 in gas cards.
• A total of $46,187 was used by Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to support veterans and other organizations in the community that support veterans (scholarships, Veterans Memorial Park, VFW, American Legion and Auxiliary).
• Flag Waivers Hope provided $3,000 for Isanti County Veterans Services to use toward veterans struggling with chemical use and treatment services.
• St. Paul Veterans Center provided a licensed social worker to conduct individual counseling in Isanti County for veterans. This process will be vetted and appointments will be made through the St. Paul Veterans Center. The Isanti County Veterans Service Office will provide the space for the social worker and veteran to meet. This allows the social worker to meet veterans closer to their homes, reduces their travel time and reduces their time away from work.
• St. Paul Veterans Center will be facilitating a group-based counseling program in Isanti County and is working to find members to participate.
• Support the Troops Minnesota provided over $5,000 in support to veterans in Isanti County.
• There was continued financial support from the Isanti VFW for transportation to and from VA scheduled appointments.
• A grant from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs in the amount of $10,000 was used to pay for the Isanti County Veterans outreach coordinator.
Commissioner Susan Morris thanked Meyer for all his efforts.
“I’m just so proud,” Morris said. “I was thinking back to years ago when we started Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and what that was going to look like and to speak to the genius of how it got put together and working with your office, and so thank you, to you and your staff, for all your amazing work that you do. I know that your workload is probably a lot higher because we do those extra outreaches, but I know how impactful it is, so I just want to thank you for all your work and everything you do for our veterans and their families.”
