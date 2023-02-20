During the Feb. 7 Isanti County Board meeting, commissioners confirmed the Orange Frog initiative has come to an end.
The board made it clear during discussion that the initiative would not be moving forward after the total amount spent on the program was brought to the commissioners.
“We know that as a board, there has been disagreement upon this program,” commissioner Bill Berg said. “The county, (County Administrator) Julia (Lines), and others, have ceased the program.”
A summary of how much the county spent on the initiative was presented to the board.
“I was asked by chair (Mike) Warring to prepare a summary of payments made to the International Thought Leader Network (ITLN) as part of the Orange Frog program,” said Chad Struss, Isanti County auditor-treasurer.
The commissioners wanted to confirm that there were no outstanding payments for the program, and Struss confirmed that there are no active invoices or contractual obligations with ITLN.
Although the summary of costs was given, that wasn’t enough detail for the commissioners.
“Is there an invoice for the book supplies that we got, you know, where we know exactly how much we got of everything?” commissioner Steve Westerberg asked.
Struss said: “The invoice just says ‘materials.’ There’s an agreement with the International Thought Leader Network that spells out materials. I don’t know if there’s like an itemized list of every single (item).”
“That’s kind of what I’m looking for is an itemized list,” Westerberg responded. “Is there anything like that at all? Did we get 40 books for $300? Did we get 1,000 books? That’s what I’m looking for. I mean, we should have that number, shouldn’t we?”
Struss said the county just has the agreement with ITLN and no list of specifics. Lines confirmed some of the contract.
“We don’t have an exact number on that, but I can tell you they (the county) have more than met the obligations of their contract,” she said. “I think there was nine workshops they were supposed to do and there’s been well over 20. And for each of those, hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of books have been passed out. We did not get an itemized list from (ITLN).”
Moving forward, some commissioners wanted to know of any leftover materials.
“100% of the material and workshop participant kits procured and in production are $300,000,” commissioner Kristie LaRowe said. “Do you know where these supplies are?”
“I do not,” Struss replied, mentioning that he was not involved in the contract and was just able to provide numbers.
A total amount of $676,010 was spent on the Orange Frog program.
“Did we get all the materials?” Warring asked.
Lines confirmed that all the materials received from ITLN were shipped to the county and were included in the total dollar amount. There has been no extra payment to accommodate the programs.
“Well, that’s where I’m wondering where they are,” LaRowe asked.
Lines gave a brief overview of what has been used.
“Many of them have been used over the past two years during many of these programs,” she said. “We didn’t count each book that came in the door.
“We do have a number of them left. The plan was to give them to Allina and the school district as the clear direction of this board is to not use them for anything related to our (county) staff or our uses here, so there’s no sense in having them go to waste.”
LaRowe made a suggestion about the materials that are left.
“Well, when it’s $300,000, maybe they want to buy them — Allina,” LaRowe said. “I don’t want those supplies given to the schools.”
Lines also confirmed that the county is not able to return the leftover materials to ITLN for a refund.
“I’d like to find out how many are left, first of all, and second, I don’t want them to go to the public school system. We paid for them,” LaRowe said.
Warring responded, “Well, we’re not going to do that today.”
No decision was needed by commissioners in regards to the information brought forward.
“All I needed to know was what we had left in supply, and the most logical place would be to go to the hospital,” Warring said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.