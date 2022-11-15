During the Tuesday, Nov. 1, Isanti County Board meeting, Allina gave an update about the Happiness Advantage/Orange Frog workshop going on within Cambridge Medical Center.
Nicki Klanderud, the community engagement manager at Cambridge Medical Center, explained how they continue to use the workshop and the advantages it brings to all the staff.
“There are some key pieces that we really try to focus on with the Happiness Advantage workshop and implement in our staff,” she said.
Happiness is an advantage, happiness is a choice and happiness spreads, she said.
“Wouldn’t you say if you feel better, you perform better?” Klanderud said.
“We know as health care professionals that happiness isn’t always a choice for everybody, but we can choose, most of us can choose, how we’re going to show up each day.”
More than 225 staff at Cambridge Medical Center have gone through the Happiness Advantage workshop, which is voluntary. They plan to continue offering workshops in 2023.
Some things they do throughout Cambridge Medical Center include the multiple ways in which they spread happiness. Near the employees’ time clock is a wall of gratitude. Nurses have made frog badges to wear with their work attire. They often host department “joy bombs” as well.
A special workshop they held included the labor and delivery nurses on their last day at Cambridge Medical Center.
“This is the day that our labor and delivery program closed. We had this workshop planned and we didn’t want to cancel it,” Klanderud said. “This day was about being compassionate, caring, (supportive) and connecting with colleagues that we’ve been very grateful for.”
They also hosted a workshop to bring the “seniors” together — senior citizens and high school seniors, that is.
“Really to focus on that intergenerational connection,” Klanderud said as the reason for the workshop.
Karla Patrick, the Community Health Program specialist, commented on that special event.
“What I witnessed in this room, with the senior students and senior citizens, was so powerful. There were tears shed on the part of the elders and the students,” she said.
After updating the commissioners on how the Happiness Advantage initiative is going at CMC, Klanderud thanked them for bringing it to Isanti County.
“Thank you Isanti County. It took a lot of courage to approve this. I mean, this is not something that everyone is doing, and so I thank you for making this commitment to our community,” she said.
Isanti County Board of Commissioners Chair Terry Turnquist thanked the medical center as well.
“I’d like to thank obviously Allina. I’d like to thank Nicki and Carla, because I know you have been champions over there on this cause,” Turnquist said. “This wasn’t easy. We’ve been beaten up a little over this, but it’s OK. I think it’s never wrong to do the right thing.”
Commissioner Susan Morris also thanked the medical center, but touched on what she felt was a more important piece of the program.
“Terry is right, he and I have gotten a lot of political negative stuff from our phones from it, and it’s been very unfortunate, because I feel we have worked long and hard to normalize talking positively about mental health and how important it is,” Morris said. “Having Allina taking this and embracing it and bringing it to all your staff is so huge.”
