A suspect fleeing Cambridge police by car on Saturday, Aug. 20, struck a tree, killing the driver while injuring a passenger.
The female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, as confirmed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, was 46-year-old Heather Marie Dahlberg of Cambridge.
According to a release by Cambridge police, an officer saw a vehicle leave the parking lot of City Park at approximately 11:37 p.m., after park hours. He ran the license plate for the vehicle and learned the registered owner had a canceled driver’s license.
The officer initiated a traffic stop at Second Avenue Southwest and Fern Street South. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped away, and the officer pursued.
The vehicle accelerated south on Fern Street South, and the officer lost sight of the vehicle as it rounded the corner by Cambridge Medical Center. As a result, he terminated pursuit.
As the officer was driving south on Dellwood Street South, he found the suspect vehicle had crashed into a tree at the corner of Dellwood and 11th Avenue Southwest. The vehicle had major front-end damage and had visible flames; inside the vehicle were a driver and passenger. Cambridge Fire Department extricated them from the vehicle.
An unconscious male passenger was transported to Cambridge Medical Center, then transferred to HCMC by helicopter. He remains in serious but stable condition.
The Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.
