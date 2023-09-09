OktoberFest.JPG

Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen

Historic St. John’s Church in Isanti will host its 15th annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 3-7 p.m.

Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen will be playing, and there will be plenty of food and dancing as well.

  
