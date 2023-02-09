William Pike of Ogilvie was sentenced in Isanti County Court on Monday, Feb. 6 to 14 years and four months of prison after he was found guilty by a jury of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
Isanti County Judge John Klossner determined that Pike, 49, will serve one-third of his sentence on probation and will register as a predatory offender.
The assaulted juvenile, did not attend the sentencing — which Klossner said had no affect on his decision — but did send an impact statement mentioning the juvenile thought they would be in a safe home and live a normal life. The juvenile also stated they feel they are, “always being blamed for a lot of stuff.”
The state’s attorney, Jacob Kimmes, requested a sentence of 17 years. Kimmes mentioned Pike knew the juvenile suffered from PTSD. Kimmes also noted that Pike showed no remorse and still claims his innocence.
There were about 18 to 20 impact statements defending Pike sent from multiple family members and friends. Kimmes said that is expected in a situation like this, but is not the basis for a downward departure, or a lower sentence.
Kimmes wanted Klossner to also consider that Pike violated his no-contact order with kids under the age of 18.
Pike’s defense attorney, Nathan Hyle, claimed that a motion to admit guilt is not what they need to do at this point despite being found guilty. Hyle mentioned that Pike has no prior felonies and was active in his community.
Hyle said Pike would be open to any form of future treatment if he were to receive a lower sentence, and asked the judge to consider the fact that Pike’s father-in law is dying and would likely never see him again if sentenced to the state’s request.
During sentencing, Klossner explained he would not consider any of the actions that were taken on social media, including the petition “Free Bill Pike” that his wife Cynde started. He would make his decision based on what he heard in the courtroom and any filings that followed. Klossner stated that “no one’s family is going to be made whole again,” no matter the sentence.
William was originally charged on four felony counts of sexual conduct: two in the first degree, including under the age of 13, and two in the second degree.
Counts two and four were acquitted, and Klossner did not sentence William for count three.
The case began on May 8, 2020, when a report was made to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office regarding a disclosure of sexual assault made by a juvenile. During November and December of 2019, William touched the child.
The juvenile described a night when William called the juvenile to his bedroom to watch a movie. William pulled the child’s pants down and sexually assaulted them. The child said they fell asleep afterward and when they woke up some time later, the same thing was occurring again.
Klossner was the same judge that approved the adoption of the Pikes’ children.
“He (Klossner) shouldn’t have been on the case at all,” William’s niece Andrea said. “He should have respectfully removed himself and let somebody else deal with it.”
Cynde, along with their adoptive children, moved to Missouri to protect the kids from bullying. Cynde mentioned her father’s condition and how William’s sentence will affect her.
“This is ridiculous,” Cynde said. “And my dad is dying. ... I need my husband. I need him.”
Many of William’s family attended the sentencing, including the couple’s young children, one of whom they adopted when she was 9 months old.
“He’s the bestest dad I’ve ever had,” Erynn — now 10 — said. “If you feel down, he’ll always do at least something to cheer you up. He won’t be weird or gross.”
Cynde’s family also attended in support of William.
“It’s one of the most ridiculous cases I’ve seen in my life,” Cynde’s aunt said.
William cried as he made his final statement.
“I want to apologize for anything (the child) has gone through, and I want to apologize to the court,” William said.
