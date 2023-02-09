PikeMugshot0209.jpg

William Pike

William Pike of Ogilvie was sentenced in Isanti County Court on Monday, Feb. 6 to 14 years and four months of prison after he was found guilty by a jury of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Isanti County Judge John Klossner determined that Pike, 49, will serve one-third of his sentence on probation and will register as a predatory offender.

