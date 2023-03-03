An investigation into a shooting by police in September 2022 in Chisago County found that the officers were justified in using deadly force.
The Isanti County Attorney’s Office issued a statement on Feb. 13 after conducting an investigation on behalf of the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, based in St. Paul.
The seven-page report found that Chisago County Deputy Sheriff Jim Mott, along with North Branch Police Officers Kyle Lund and Tyler Lawson, were justified under Minnesota law in using deadly force to apprehend Erik Steven Hammer.
North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer declined comment on the case, noting that a criminal case involving the defendant is still ongoing and active.
According to the report, on the evening of Sept. 30, law enforcement learned that Hammer was suicidal. After several phone conversations, officers learned Hammer was drunk, had quit his job and wanted police to shoot him. Further, he was carrying a samurai sword and wearing a bulletproof vest.
When officers confronted Hammer, they asked him to put the sword on the ground, but he did not comply. The report then indicates that Hammer sprinted toward the officers with the sword held in both hands with its point raised in the air in an attack position.
Mott shot Hammer with a 40mm launcher with less lethal ammunition, which had no effect and did not stop Hammer’s charge. The report said that led Lund to discharge several shots from a patrol rifle that felled Hammer.
The 31-year-old Hammer was given medical care until EMS arrived. He now faces misdemeanor charges for violation of a protection court order, and two felony charges for assault with a dangerous weapon and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
The finding of the Isanti County Attorney’s Office was that, in applying Minnesota laws to the facts as presented in the investigation, the officers who used deadly force against Hammer did so in the line of duty.
“Further, this use of deadly force was justified under Minnesota Statute 609.066 because, based upon the totality of the circumstances presented by the facts of this investigation, an objectively reasonable officer would believe based upon the totality of these circumstances known to the officer at the time, that the use of deadly force was necessary,” the report said.
The report also stated that, “the use of deadly force was necessary to protect multiple police officers and possibly Stephanie Summer Jensen [who had a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order drawn against Hammer] and any neighbor in the immediate area from death or great bodily harm.”
The North Branch Police Department asked the BCA to investigate the shooting, and the Chisago County Attorney’s Office referred the case to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest.
