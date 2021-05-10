Press release provided by the Isanti County Assessor’s Office
In the next few weeks the Isanti County Assessor’s office will begin the reassessment of properties in the following areas: Bradford Township, Maple Ridge Township, Isanti Township, Dalbo Township, and city of Cambridge for the 2022 Assessment for Property Taxes Payable 2023.
We are required by statute to physically reassess properties a minimum of every fie years. This notice is an opportunity for you to make an appointment rather than having one of our appraisers appear un-announced at your property. All improvements will be reviewed and the exterior will be examined for any changes. The interior will also need to be examined.
Our office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 763-689-2752 to schedule an appointment with your appraiser.
If we are denied access or are otherwise unable to inspect the improvements we will estimate the property’s market value by making assumptions believed appropriate concerning the property’s condition and finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.