North Star Family Advocacy Center held its first Stand Against Child Abuse Gala on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Braham Event Center to raise money and help those impacted by abuse.
As dinner, dessert and a silent auction were part of the evening, the nonprofit also welcomed a guest speaker that would understand how families suffer due to child abuse. Patty Wetterling’s son Jacob was kidnapped while riding his bike home with his brother and a friend on Oct. 22, 1989, when he was just 11 years old.
“It’s never the child’s fault when they are victims of sexual assault. Never,” Wetterling said. “My life was turned upside down with Jacob’s kidnapping.”
Although the search for Jacob began quickly, there was never enough evidence to find him or lead authorities to his kidnapper.
“I remember laying in bed, pulling the covers over my head and just saying: ‘I can’t do this. It’s too hard, it hurts too much, I’m never going to get out of this bed’ — I was just determined,” Wetterling said. “But at some point, I saw Jacob curled up in a ball in a corner, saying the same thing: ‘I can’t do this, it’s too hard, they’re never going to find me.’ I began this dialogue, this conversation, it’s like: ‘Hold on, Jacob, we will find you. You have to stay strong, don’t give up.’”
Wetterling was told by police that the motive behind kidnapping is usually sexual assault, but she couldn’t believe that would be the case with Jacob.
“Who would sexually assault an 11-year-old boy?” she asked.
Wetterling was a teacher prior to having children and becoming a stay-at-home mom. She taught children who lived in poverty and didn’t have a good path in life. Some had been involved in drugs or even became pregnant in junior high.
“Part of me is always trying to nurture that little child within, and I think that’s an important part of the work with the child advocacy center. We all have the capacity to care deeply for children in challenges,” Wetterling said.
It was the letters she received from children after Jacob’s kidnapping that helped her move forward and take action.
“‘Dear Mrs. Wetterling, Yesterday in school we discussed your proposal that requires child molesters and kidnappers to report their addresses after they are released from prison. I feel strongly about this for two reasons: First, because I was the victim of sexual abuse on two occasions, and second, because I’m 13,’” Wetterling said.
“‘Dear Mrs. Wetterling, Why didn’t people make a big deal about kidnapping before Jacob was taken? Why does it always take another kid?’— That was my call to action, there was work that we had to do. Raising awareness and getting people to talk and getting parents to build protective factors in these kids’ lives was a huge way of stopping the problem from growing.”
The search continued and the Wetterlings made sure that action was being taken.
In January 1990, the Jacob Wetterling Foundation was established. The Jacob Wetterling Resource Center was founded to educate and assist families and communities to address and prevent the exploitation of children.
In September 1994 the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act was passed by Congress. This act requires any person convicted of a sexually violent felony to register with police for 10 years after their release. Today, it is a requirement for the police to tell the community where such offenders are living.
In 2016, 27 years after Jacob went missing, Danny Heinrich was arrested and made a deal to show law enforcement where his Jacob’s remains were. With that deal, he was not charged for the kidnapping or murder of Jacob.
“After Jacob was found, I had been a searching parent for nearly 27 years so it’s like now, ‘Who are you?,’” Wetterling said.
But she continued to do what she had been doing for Jacob, now for others.
“I’m part of a training program for first responders and Amber Alerts and those programs,” she said.
One of the recent trainings Wetterling had gone to was in fact used in a real situation shortly after. She received an email informing her that a child was saved from an abduction.
“I am so happy that law enforcement has training now that you are collaborating with law enforcement and with attorney’s offices and working to stop this,” she said. “We are doing a better job of finding kids. We’ve learned a lot along the way.”
Not only does she stay involved with training, but she also continues to help and support child abuse centers.
“These girls have grown into amazing, caring survivors of child sexual abuse, determined to own their own lives (and) again are thriving. That’s the work that child advocacy centers do. You provide these kids a space to recognize the harm that was done to them, and they are bigger than that one act or those repeated acts and they have their whole lives ahead of them,” Wetterling said.
She continued to speak about what she feels a nonprofit like North Star reminds her of.
“The work here reminds me of a tribe in Africa, The Mighty Masai, who are considered to have warriors more fearsome, more intelligent than all others. So it’s interesting to read that the traditional greeting passed among Masai warriors was an expression, when translated, is ‘And how are the children,’” Wetterling said.
Before she finished speaking, she shared Jacob’s favorite joke: “What’s the difference between boogers and broccoli? Kids don’t eat broccoli.”
Wetterling also passed on a message to those that work within the advocacy centers.
“I’m so happy that you have a child advocacy center. I want to thank the people that go to work every day. This is hard work, but there is so much promise in the end result, and I was very honored to be here,” she said.
