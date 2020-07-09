A facility in Braham that provides services to physically and sexually abused children and vulnerable adults is asking for monetary support from Isanti County.
During the Isanti County Board meeting July 1, Jeremie Reinhart, executive director of the North Star Family Advocacy Center, requested $30,000 in monetary support from the board in 2021.
“We’re a facility in Braham that provides services to physically and sexually abused children in Isanti County,” Reinhart said. “We do professional forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, we provide advocacy for the victims and their families, and mental health, all under one roof.”
Reinhart explained North Star works very closely with law enforcement, county attorney offices and family services. They provide services to children and vulnerable adults with the majority of their cases referred to them through child protection services or law enforcement.
He explained North Star has administered 108 cases since January 2018. Specifically for Isanti County, North Star provided services for 45 cases in 2019 and has provided services for 63 cases since January 2020.
Reinhart explained the industry standard for providing forensic services is $1,500 per case. He indicated that would amount to $67,500 for Isanti County in 2019 and $94,500 so far in 2020.
The majority of funding for the North Star Family Advocacy Center comes through the Office of Justice Programs, through state and federal grants.
“In our platform, if you will, is to engage with counties, such as Isanti, which is our home county, and provide those services at no charge,” Reinhart said. “And then hopefully the county sees the value in what we do and the value that we bring to our community and then return at a later date, today’s that later date, and ask for some support in moving forward.”
The board is currently working on its 2021 budget and will discuss funding for North Star during those budget discussions.
As for the monetary support request, Reinhart said it’s important for their office to illustrate to their grantor, the Office of Justice Programs, that it has support from the communities it’s serving. He also mentioned since North Star is coming to Isanti County first for monetary support, the other counties North Star serves will ask what Isanti County provided for funding and will use that information as a guideline for their monetary contribution.
“It’s important to note that we really don’t want to engage with any county or organization where we are doing cases based on a per case fee,” Reinhart said. “Because then the powers that be tends to make decisions based on monetary issues as opposed to we take more of victim-first stance where we encourage any and all cases. ... I also think it’s important to note that our model generates or yields a higher prosecution rate as well.”
Reinhart mentioned when the FBI has a case in the area it uses the North Star facility, and the facility is also in the process of obtaining its national accreditation.
“At the end of the day, we’re asking that Isanti County support physically and sexually abused children here in our community,” Reinhart said.
Reinhart explained the $30,000 he’s requesting will help toward the 25% grant match required by the Office of Justice Programs.
Isanti County Sheriff Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering helped spearhead the opening of the North Star facility in July 2017.
“Right now if we have a child who goes for an exam, the sheriff’s office, by statute, is required to pay for all of these exams,” Lovering said. “So if he’s saying we have a $94,000 bill we will have to pay that $94,000 versus if we did a contract for $30,000, that’s money we’re saving in the long run.”
Lovering said if the county entered into a contract with North Star, the $30,000 could be split between the budgets of the sheriff’s office, the county attorney’s office and family services, instead of it all coming out of the sheriff’s office budget. Lovering said per statute, the sheriff’s office is also responsible to pay for any exams issued through the Cambridge, Braham or Isanti police departments.
“This would just enable us to have a flat fee versus paying $94,000 or more per year to have these exams done,” Lovering said.
Reinhart said he hopes Isanti County will contribute $30,000 or more for 2021.
“Our format was basically to come in and provide the service at no charge and we’re going to take care of our victims and put our best foot forward and the hope is that Isanti County sees the value in what we do,” Reinhart said.
County Commissioner Terry Turnquist said the board should designate some funding for North Star in 2021, especially since North Star asked for $30,000 in 2019 for the 2020 budget and didn’t receive any.
“I do believe we should put some money in there for this coming year to help this out and the main reason is so they can go to the other counties, Kanabec, Pine, and say we can provide services for you too. And well, what’s Isanti paying? And then that’s what they would probably base off what they pay. That’s why I feel we need to fund them something,” Turnquist said.
Reinhart said they started providing services to Kanabec County about a year ago.
“We’re really at that point where if we can’t illustrate to our grantor that we’re supported by our community, our grant funds will actually decrease,” Reinhart said.
Commissioner Susan Morris said she’s grateful for the work done by the North Star facility and county employees.
“I would just like to thank Lisa Lovering. Years ago when you first started down this road we went to a lot of meetings together. You’ve worked hard to make this a reality, so thank you,” Morris said. “And obviously I support this, and I support what you say, Commissioner Turnquist, that this brings a lot of value to our community. Keeping our kids safe is our highest priority, so thank you for doing the work that you do and also to your staff and our folks at the county who do the work that they do to support you. It’s important work, so thank you.”
