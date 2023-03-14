When Chris Thompson enrolled at the University of Minnesota, he intended to become an engineer.
“My dad was an aerospace engineer,” Thompson said. “But I worked with some youth summer programs, so I decided to blend my passion for math and science along with working with kids.”
So Thompson earned an education degree, and soon after he made a connection with a group called the Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs (MAAP). And that began a long and fruitful collaboration between Thompson, MAAP and alternative education.
His career eventually brought him to the Norse Area Learning Center (NALC) connected to North Branch Area Public Schools, where he has been a teacher for four years.
Thompson’s work with NALC, MAAP and alternative learning in general led to him being honored by MAAP as a 2023 Exemplary Award recipient last month. He was recognized for 25 years of distinguished service in alternative education, being a well-respected alternative education teacher, presenter, leader and advocate for ALC programming.
He is one of just 45 people around the state who have earned this award since it was launched.
Norse Area Learning Center Principal Coleman McDonough was present when Thompson found out about the honor.
“I was sitting across the table from Chris, so when they made the announcement, I saw the look on his face – and it was priceless,” McDonough said. “That was really cool.”
That Thompson was honored for his work in alternative learning came as no surprise to McDonough or to Jake Scott, who was in the Norse Area Learning Center program for two years. He took science and math classes with Thompson on the way to graduating in 2021.
And Scott gave the credit for his degree to Thompson in particular, and the Norse Area Learning Center in general.
“I back that program 100%, and I hope they never get rid of it,” Scott said. “That program helped me so, so, so much. And I know it has helped a lot more people than just me.”
A teaching alternative
Thompson’s 25 years in education have led him to a variety of jobs in a number of different settings. He helped start the Indian Opportunities Industrialization Center in Minneapolis, the alternative learning center in Mounds View, and what is now Paladin Career & Technical High School in Coon Rapids.
And alternative learning has long been a focus in his career.
“The fundamental thing is to be able to listen to students,” Thompson said. “Our high school has hundreds of kids, and there are other districts with thousands of students. Here [in NALC] we’re closer to 60 students, which means students who don’t want to raise their hands and ask a question can now raise their hands and say, ‘Chris, how do I do this again?’ and get the help they need.”
Thompson said he knows teaching alternative learning students is not an easy task.
“If everyone works at their own pace, you don’t have 20 students who are on week 3 of Algebra 1,” Thompson said. “You have 20 kids at 20 different spots. If I don’t stay on top of my game, they don’t come to me with questions.”
Scott appreciated Thompson’s level of preparation.
“If you didn’t understand it, Chris would break it down for you,” Scott said. “He taught it in a way that would make you comfortable. He would take his free time to help us understand it.”
But Thompson’s work went beyond teaching math and science. For example, he was awarded $1,329 to fund a science-based field trip to iFly in Minnetonka for Norse Area Learning Center students.
“That was a one-time deal where we wanted to give our kids an experience they had never had – which was as cool as all get out,” McDonough said, adding that Thompson’s value goes beyond teaching.
“There’s something to be said for his longevity,” McDonough said of Thompson. “One of his strengths is his interpersonal skills: He can have a conversation with the superintendent, and he can talk to the secretary or custodian, and he can talk to a freshman or a senior. And he makes them all feel special and important.”
Thompson’s commitment to MAAP also has spanned decades.
“From 1993 to ’98, I would help with the conference, maybe standing (at) the registration table or helping with vendors at the conference,” he said. By 2000 he was involved with MAAP’s work with the state legislature, and he helped write a white paper on algebra requirements.
And he is not done with MAAP: Only four hours after Thompson received the award, he was named one of the organization’s regional directors.
“Sometimes we in education are focused on what we see and what we know, but Chris sees the bigger picture,” McDonough said. “His expertise, and his support of me in my role, has helped me grow in this role.”
Thompson said he thanked his family – wife Tara, sons Dominick and Wyatt, and daughter Margaret – for their support.
“You can’t do this kind of thing without support from your family,” Chris Thompson said. “Superintendent Sara Paul and I have had a chance to talk, and David Treichel, the director of teaching and learning – and the person who hired me – stopped in soon after. And of course Coley McCullough; I thank them all for letting me to continue to do what I do.
“Sometimes it may look a little goofy, but they all support me. It takes a team.”
An education alternative
Thompson attended Hamline to earn a master’s degree in alternative education. For his master’s thesis he went to several different alternative learning programs to find out why they worked.
“I learned that the programs are flexible – kids can work at their own pace – and they can focus on one class at a time,” Thompson said. “In high school you have seven classes in a day, and you have to focus on all of them. Our students here at times plan to focus on one class for a week, and if they finish or need a break, they can work on something else.
“The flexibility and the chance to work at your own pace is what makes this program work.”
Those are two fundaments in the Norse Area Learning Center, and Scott said they played an important role in helping him graduate.
“If I would have stayed in the place I was in high school, I don’t think I would have graduated on time – if at all,” he admitted. “It was easier to finish [in ALC] because in that environment there was a lot less pressure.
“I felt I could do it, and that confidence I gained played a big part in me graduating.”
Thompson said that he has to fight the perception that alternative learning is “easy.”
“You have a student who didn’t earn a single math credit in two years at the high school, and they work here for three weeks and earn a credit,” he explained. “I think of it as ‘credit recovery,’ because the students show me what they know. …
“Every kid who comes to an alternative learning center has a story. There’s some barrier – teen pregnancy or home issues, for example – that has been in their way. Sometimes, by the time a student gets here, the barrier has been removed, or we can help them with that barrier.”
That is just one of the reasons Thompson is passionate about alternative learning.
“I get excited because we’ve had five kids graduate since September,” he said. “I take a little personal pride because kids seem to finish with me. I love to shake their hands and say, ‘You did it.’
“We have a little bit of a ceremony: I walk up to the front, and one of our paras will go to the loudspeaker and say, ‘Attention ALC: We have a new graduate in the building.’ Then we grab a cap and gown, take pictures, and we have a hall celebration with the other students.
“That’s where my passion goes: Let’s get a couple of things done, graduate, and get on with your life.”
One of those graduation stories was with Scott.
“When I went into ALC, I was almost 18 credits behind – that’s almost a whole year behind,” he said. “What I had (was) someone who kept pushing me, but also helped me understand what I was learning.
“It was big to have someone like that. It’s a great program, but it only works with great teachers like Chris.”
