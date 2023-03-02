North Branch star gymnast Dakota Esget saved her best performance of the year for last.
The sophomore sensation walked away with a slew of individual medals at the Class A MSHSL gymnastics meet held at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Her haul included a state championship in the uneven bars and a third-place finish in the all-around competition. Esget recorded sixth-place finishes in both the vault and the floor routine as well.
“I just was glad to know that all my hard work paid off,” a giddy Esget stated after her impressive evening. “Without my coaches, I couldn’t have done it. Every single day in the gym [I was] putting in the work.”
While still just a sophomore, it was the third consecutive year Esget has appeared in the state meet. And that experience helped her produce her strongest performance of the season against the toughest competition under the brightest lights.
“I feel like now I know what I’m doing, I’ve been here, I’ve been on the equipment,” she said. “It gives me a little sense of peace. I just have to do my job and be good.”
In her last event of the night, Esget dazzled the crowd by breaking out a new bars dismount she has been practicing all season, but had not displayed in a competition until Saturday.
“She has been really solid on bars this year, but we threw in a new skill,” North Branch head coach Chris Johnson said. “The double back off the bars. She just rocked that bar routine.
“Not only did she rock the double back, but the whole routine.”
The performance on the bars earned Esget a score of 9.575, which topped the field and earned her a first-place finish in that event.
Her total score in the all-around of 37.95 was good for third place, finishing just behind second-place finisher Britney Krumrei of Mississippi 8 rival Big Lake, who scored a 38.25.
Reagan Kelley of Watertown took the top spot in the all-around with a score of 38.30.
Despite the phenomenal showing in her bars routine, Esget felt just as good about her performance on the vault.
“I was definitely feeling the vault. It has been the most consistent [event] all year,” Esget said. “I knew that my first vault would go fine because I’ve been doing it all year, but it was good to stay on my feet for the layout, too.”
The layout added a tenth of a point to her score, which ended up being 9.575, and helped to finish sixth in the highly competitive field in the vault.
Esget caught a break in the floor routine that allowed her a second chance to perform. There was a cord issue that occurred during her initial floor routine, which threw off the music.
Following the technical issue, Esget was allowed to reattempt her floor routine during the next rotation.
“As long as they didn’t raise the scores, she got another shot at it,” Johnson said.
Once again Esget leaned on her experience and adrenaline to stay locked in and not let the circumstances of her floor routine affect her negatively.
“I was ready to get some redemption,” she said. “In the first routine everything was thrown off a little bit by the music and I didn’t do my leap.
“So the second one I really wanted to go out there and give it my all, because it’s the last one of the year.”
Esget received a score of 9.450 in the floor routine, good enough for another sixth-place finish.
The only event in which Esget didn’t receive a medal was on the balance beam, where she finished with a score of 8.825. While it was not her strongest performance of the night, it was the first event she completed and she felt it set the tone for the rest of the competition.
“It was good to start solid and get a decent score,” Esget said. “That gave me confidence for the rest of the meet.”
After sticking the landing on the bars to finish off her night, Esget and Johnson embraced on the mat in an emotional exchange of joy and relief.
“I couldn’t ask for more from her today,” Johnson said moments after the meet concluded. “She did everything she could possibly do.”
Esget was quick to credit Johnson for the guidance she has provided all season.
“Me and Chris, this is her second year coaching me,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without her, because she is constantly giving me feedback and always being there willing to do anything, make any sacrifice just for my success. It feels good.”
With two more years of competition ahead of her before graduation, Esget will look to reach even higher heights moving forward.
What’s more, she is now the undisputed face of the North Branch gymnastics program.
“We have a whole bunch of young new gymnasts in, and she has been leading them this year,” Johnson said. “She will continue to lead them in the next couple of years as she enters her junior and senior year.
“I can’t wait to see what happens."
