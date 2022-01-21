Smiles from residents and family members recently filled North Branch City Hall as a new police officer was sworn into the police department.
North Branch Police Officer Tyler Lawson took his official oath of office administered by North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer during the Jan. 11 City Council meeting.
“Really grateful to introduce Tyler Lawson, who’s joined our team,” Meyer said.
Lawson earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University. He previously worked for the Isanti Police Department for two years, and with the Becker Police Department and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office. He has a seven-year military career with the U.S. Army Reserve and was on one deployment.
Lawson, a resident of North Branch, was supported by his wife and three children who attended his swearing-in ceremony.
“Beautiful family, and thank you for your service,” Council Member Amanda Darwin said.
Water and Light Update
In October 2021, Public Works Director Shawn Williams shared with the public that North Branch Water and Light made the decision to wind down the utility and transferred all water management to the city of North Branch Public Works Department.
At the Jan. 11 council meeting, Williams briefly updated the council on the transition.
“Things have been going really, really well with the water and light transition with the management of the city,” Williams said.
With struggles that have occurred in the past years, employees are now able to have a work-life balance that was not available before.
“One of our employees is taking vacation for the first time this weekend for what we call ‘unavailable.’ What that means is they can go somewhere and they don’t have to be available to be on-call to plow. That hasn’t happened in 10 years,” Williams said.
Williams explained mixers have been added to the million-gallon water tanks. One of the mixers has also been added up into the storage container in the water tower by the Sunrise School. Considering the previous mixers have not been working, the water is frozen and will need to be thawed to take out the old mixer and insert the new one.
“Do we know how long the mixers haven’t been working?” Council Member Kelly Neider asked Williams.
“None of the mixers have been working for 10-12 years,” Williams replied. “The mixers keep our water in solution so none of the particles can settle out, so they’ll keep the water from freezing in the wintertime, keeping the system basically fresh and pure for the residents.”
Water and Light is currently preparing for year-end reports, including emissions for generators, completing year-end inventory, and electric and energy audits.
“Overall things are going well,” Williams said.
Tesla station coming to North Branch
Williams said North Branch will be adding a Tesla charging station just off of the Interstate 35W freeway.
“We have a new customer coming to town: a Tesla charging station,” Williams said.
It will be located on the east side of I-35W and north of Highway 95 at the Holiday gas station. There will be a total of eight charging stations.
“They will be able to come in, charge and then tour the town,” Williams said.
There will be no cost to the city of North Branch for the Tesla charging station.
