More than half the state is under severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ drought monitor. DNR officials say this is the worst drought conditions have been in the state in nearly a decade.
The city of North Branch has a very robust water production system of wells, water treatment, and water towers and has not yet noticed any decline in its water supply quality or quantity.
However, to comply with DNR water conservation measures, the Water and Light Commission announced Wednesday it is implementing odd/even water sprinkling restrictions, meaning those with odd-numbered addresses limit outdoor watering to odd-numbered days, and even-numbered addresses do so on even-numbered days. The restrictions are in place until further notice. In addition, sprinkling is not allowed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to minimize evaporation.
Bushes and flowers can be watered with a hose, and vegetable gardens and new sod or seed requiring daily watering can be watered on any day outside of the prohibited six-hour window. Trees may be watered with a dripping hose, bucket, or tree watering bags as needed. Utility staff recommend that customers review their indoor water appliances to inspect for leaks, and the ability of water saving devices and water efficient appliances to reduce water usage.
