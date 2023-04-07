During the March 28 North Branch City Council meeting, Public Works Director Shawn Williams gave an update including two projects that will begin this year.
Water tower No. 1 will go under rehabilitation with hopes to be completed by October 2023.
During the March 28 North Branch City Council meeting, Public Works Director Shawn Williams gave an update including two projects that will begin this year.
Water tower No. 1 will go under rehabilitation with hopes to be completed by October 2023.
According to Williams’ report: “WSB Engineering, the firm selected at last month’s meeting for the rehabilitation of water tower No. 1, is working on design plans for the project. The goal for them is to have the design completed by our April meeting so the commission can approve the advertisement for bids.”
Williams mentioned the bid opening will begin in June. Construction should start late July and will be completed by the end of October. It will cost between $750,000 to $1 million.
Highway 95 construction
The water main replacement on Highway 95 from Second Avenue to 12th Avenue has a start date on the books.
“I’ve been seeing some comments on Facebook: ‘Why isn’t Highway 95 fixed?’ There’s a lot of potholes, etc.,” Williams said. “MnDOT’s been waiting for us to get our infrastructure completed in that road first.
“We’ve now started that first process. MnDOT’s aware of it.
“So they now have 95 on track for surface improvement in 2027.”
According to Williams’ report: “The (Water & Light) commission approved WSB Engineering to start the process at last month’s meeting and provide a cost estimate for the project, including engineering and construction observation costs. ... As noted in their proposal the cost for construction services will come once the project installation scope is decided. I would estimate this cost between $75,000 and $150,000 depending on the installation method proposed.”
William’s confirmed construction documentation plans and specifications will be completed this May. Permit biddings will take place July 13 and 14. Construction could possibly start in late July dependent on plan approvals.
Mayor Kevin Schieber questioned the timeline of the construction project.
“Is there any way to move up the timeline or do we have to kind of stick with what MnDOT has scheduled?”
“The initial calls that we had with them, the answer was no, that they couldn’t move it up,” Williams responded. “I’ll get you a definitive answer at our next meeting.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.