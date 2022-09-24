CI vs North Branch volleyball 0922.jpg

North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti played a tightly contested match, with the Vikings eventually prevailing in five sets.

 Jorge Perales

Braham

Bombers volleyball: Lost 3-0 against Nevis on Monday, Sept. 12, at Braham High School. The Bombers then defeated Ogilvie 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at home before losing to Rush City 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 15.

