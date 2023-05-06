A group of friends get a photo in while the sun is shining. Pictured left to right is: Hanna Van Dyke, Isabelle Linder, Rylee Ramberg, Tyler Schneidewind, Brielle Peterson, Mikayla Sierra, Jack Nelson, Isabelle Esget, Mazie Hansen, Brooke Hegge.
Pictured left to right; Grace Johnson, Riley Peek, Chloe Grube, Noelle Soule, and Kyliegh Bahr pose in front of the Vadnais Heights Commons welcome sign as they arrive for a night of fun.
Jorge Perales
What’s prom without the worm dance?
Jorge Perales
A group of friends get a photo in while the sun is shining. Pictured left to right is: Hanna Van Dyke, Isabelle Linder, Rylee Ramberg, Tyler Schneidewind, Brielle Peterson, Mikayla Sierra, Jack Nelson, Isabelle Esget, Mazie Hansen, Brooke Hegge.
Jorge Perales
Jack Nelson doesn’t hesitate to bust a move on the dance floor.
Jorge Perales
Alana Archambault (left) and Alan Otterson get a couples photo in before the fun begins on prom night.
Jorge Perales
North Branch Vikings know how to have a good time on the dance floor and start a conga line.
Jorge Perales
Pictured left to right are couples Brody Beaver and Sophia Benedict, Derrian Dick and Evan Overson.
Jorge Perales
Jersey Richter and the prom backdrop match perfectly making for a memorable photo.
Jorge Perales
Jack Nelson (left) and Mykala Sierra get a couples photo before North Branch Prom begins on Saturday, April 29.
Jorge Perales
Line dancing is just another group dance the Vikings nail at prom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.