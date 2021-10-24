Superintendent Sara Paul gave an update on district goals while continuing to deal with the pandemic during the North Branch School Board meeting Oct. 14.
“We continue to have a compelling vision that is guiding our work. It’s just so much fun to see students in school being able to interact with students, seeing them interact with each other and with our staff,” Paul said.
North Branch Area Schools continues with safe learning plan priorities. For the 2021-2022 school year, the district prioritized health and wellness of students and staff.
This includes following mutual commitments for procedures/protocols to mitigate risk environments; providing predictability of daily schedule, instructional model and learning environments; mobilizing community engagement to gain perspectives from students, families and staff members in a responsive, adaptable and ongoing planning process; and collaborating the shared responsibility to maximize results.
“We value flexibility and choice and we are one of the few districts in the state that continues to provide two quality options: in-person five-days-a-week option for learning as well as a full distance learning academy,” Paul said.
Paul detailed safe learning resolutions that are followed by the district.
Section 1: The superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following health and safety measures to open the 2021-2022 school year:
• Return to school at a level 1 on the school district Safe Learning Continuum.
• Decisions to move to increasing levels on the Safe Learning Continuum will be guided by the level of COVID-19 spread within the school district as well as other relevant factors.
Section 2: The Superintendent is hereby authorized, after consultation with the school board chair and notification to the school board, to select and implement different health and safety measures as reflected on the Safe Learning Continuum for the school district or any specific school buildings without school board action.
Section 3: The superintendent will provide regular updates to the school board regarding the school district’s mitigation efforts and school district’s COVID-19 data and other matters deemed relevant by the superintendent or school board.
Currently, the district sits at a level 2 on the Safe Learning Continuum. This is what parents can expect based on a level 2:
• No change to school start and end school times.
• Exposure letters to PK-5 classroom when there is a positive case.
• Close contact tracing for grades 6-12 students.
• Increased access to COVID-19 screening kits.
• Isolation protocols will be followed for any learner or staff member who is displaying COVID-19 like symptoms while on site. A negative COVID-19 test is required before returning to class or work.
• Visitor/volunteer access in buildings may be limited.
• All employees, students and visitors have the option to wear face coverings.
• All staff and students are expected to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and stay home when sick.
• Personal hygiene habits modeled, practiced and encouraged.
• Daily and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
• Lunch served in the lunchroom similar to Level 1.
• After-school activities and programs will monitor Minnesota Department of Education/Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota State High School League guidelines, and use local data to inform decisions.
If there are positive COVID-19 cases, staff and families are required to report them to their building. The nurse in each building will continue to be the point-of-contact for the school building and COVID-19 concerns. The confirmed cases with exposure at school will continue to be reported to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Masks will still be optional for employees, students and visitors. Masks will be available if needed.
