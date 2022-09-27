The Let’s Go Fishing crew smiled for a group photo after spending a beautiful day on the lake. Pictured front left is Mikayla (left), Ben (right). Molly grabs the wheel as captain while Alyssa Nelson sits to the right of her. Right of Alyssa is Hunter followed by Luke. Front of Luke is Shelby followed by Kathy Tilbury. Stephen Hero (back left), Nancy Kaczrowski (back right).
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Let’s Go Fishing took a group of students from North Branch Area High School on a fishing trip on Rush Lake.
These students don’t normally go out fishing as some of their disabilities make it difficult. Let’s Go Fishing offers ramps on their pontoons to let those who are in wheel chairs be able to get into the boat.
They provide life jackets, fishing poles and bait for everyone on the trip.
Let’s Go Fishing is a 501(c) non-profit that has 17 chapters. The East Central chapter took the North Branch students fishing. They also provide fishing trips for seniors that may have similar situations or just don’t have the opportunity to go out without support.
The non-profit has taken out 1,000 people so far this year. They had a few more trips plan before they take a break until spring of 2023.
