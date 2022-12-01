More than 150 North Branch Area Public Schools students and staff took a trip to Brett Carlson’s home on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to show support. Students held “We Love You” signs and sang the school fight song.
More than 150 North Branch Area Public Schools students and staff took a trip to Brett Carlson’s home on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to show support. Students held “We Love You” signs and sang the school fight song.
Submitted photos
Many North Branch students and staff took turns sharing kind words and giving fist bumps.
North Branch students and staff showed up on Carlson’s door step sharing words of hope, love and support. They even sang their school song as Carlson clapped along.
Brett Carlson, North Branch Area Public School’s Co-Director of Early Learning and Community Education, was suffering from colon cancer. And in true Vikings fashion, students showed up at his front door to show their love and support.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 150 students and staff were transported to Carlson’s home and chose to give him a message of hope in person.
“They chose to be part of something bigger than themselves,” North Branch Schools Superintendent Sara Paul said.
“Their selfless action brought joy to our beloved colleague and friend at his greatest time of need. As Brett would say, we are part of each other’s story, and what an opportunity each of us has to continue living out Brett Carlson’s legacy of instilling hope in the world.”
Students made posters saying “We Love You” and they even sang their school song with Carlson clapping along. He shared a video of the event along with photos on his Twitter page, which can be found at https://twitter.com/bcarlson54.
“This is what it means to be part of a school community filled with joy, love and HOPE!!” Carlson said on the Twitter post. “Words cannot describe how meaningful the visit was from students, staff and community members this afternoon. Thank you! SKOL!!”
As school was getting back in session Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, the news was shared that Carlson died on Sunday, Nov. 27, just days after students last saw and spoke with him.
“It is with a heavy heart I share with you that Brett Carlson, Co-Director of Early Learning and Community Education, passed away over the weekend after his courageous battle with colon cancer,” Paul said in a message shared with North Branch families Monday.
Much of the community has already shown support to Carlson and his family.
“Brett’s purpose was to instill hope in the world, and he did that each and every day. Hope is a complex expression of strong desire for something to happen,” Paul said.
Carlson was a social studies teacher and had a decade of coaching experience in football, basketball, baseball and track. He taught at a variety of high schools, including Apple Valley, Champlin Park and his hometown of White Bear Lake, before coming to North Branch.
He first came to North Branch Area Public Schools as the activities director and community education director in 2011. Carlson took a break over the 2015-16 school year to go work at Lakeville North as an activities director before realizing he was truly a Viking. Carlson returned to North Branch in 2016-17, becoming co-director for early learning, and had been a part of the team ever since.
Carlson moved so many people, it didn’t seem real that cancer could take over.
“I am one of many people that desperately wanted Brett to be healed from his cancer — yet, I learned from Brett that every day we make choices that can lift people up or tear people down,” Paul said.
“Brett always chose to lift people up because he passionately believed that hope is everything. When life was at its worst, he chose joy. What a shining example he was to many.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.