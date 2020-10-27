With a levy increase of 1.9% proposed for 2021, the North Branch City Council set its preliminary 2021 budget and levy during its Sept. 22 meeting.
Finance director Joseph Starks outlined the highlights of the preliminary 2021 budget and levy.
“This sets the ceiling for our final levy so we can come down; we can’t increase it. We’re going to continue to review the budget. This is just a start,” Starks said. “We’re going to continue to work hard and find other opportunities.”
The city’s Truth in Taxation hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at North Branch City Hall and the public is invited to attend.
Starks explained the 2021 proposed city tax levy is set at $4.9 million, a 1.99% increase from last year. He said the increase will allow the city to continue to operate at its current service level.
“To refresh your memory, that would be the lowest increase since 2014, and it would be the lowest since 2011 if we excluded the first year of the new fire truck that’s coming on board in 2021,” Starks said. “For comparative purposes I did look at other cities in the area. Many are setting theirs at 5%. I did find one city at 9% and another at almost 10%.”
Starks reminded the public that the council is only setting the city’s portion of the property tax levy during the meeting. Property owners will also see the school district levy and the county levy on their property tax statements.
“So we’re just a portion of the property tax bill,” Starks said.
Starks said the city isn’t anticipating any major changes for next year.
“Again, this represents our current service level, so you’re not going to see really anything new in there that’s big,” Starks said. “As far as our revenues, again local government aid for next year has been certified at a $34,000 increase, but due to the vitality of it, we’ve decided to not factor that into the budget at this point just because there could be a strong likelihood that that increase could at least be cut down to a change.”
Starks said the city also took a conservative approach on the revenue side of the budget given the current circumstances of the economy that could carry into 2021.
As far as property tax impact, Starks said information from the county puts the median value home in the city at $225,000, an increase from $215,000.
“With the levy at 1.99%, that median value home increasing at 5% could see a total increase in the city portion of their property tax bill of just $35 annually, or less than $3 monthly,” Starks said.
Starks reminded the council that the county is seeing increased property valuations, so if a property owner’s home valuation has increased, they may see more of an increase on their property taxes.
“However, if that same $215,000 home, if that value remained unchanged, they could actually see a total reduction in their city property tax bill of $21, so it kind of puts it into perspective,” Starks said. “But all in all, I think it would reflect a modest increase, and then compared to other cities in the area, I think we’re very competitive.”
Mayor Jim Swenson asked about the Chisago County 2021 preliminary levy. Starks said last time he checked the county was proposing a 6.95% increase in its preliminary 2021 property tax levy.
Council Member Kelly Neider reminded the property tax payers in the city of North Branch that their property tax statement is a combination of all county tax levies.
“There is three parts to our tax statement. We have our school levy, we have our county levy and then we have our city levy. So when you’re looking at your tax statement, identify those three areas and it will make it a little bit more clear as to where the largest expense is for you,” Neider said.
Starks said anybody seeking more detailed information on the budget and levy should attend the Truth in Taxation hearing on Nov. 30. He said it’s a chance for voices from the public to be heard before the final levy is adopted in December.
“And I would encourage everybody and anybody to come to the Truth in Taxation hearing. I will have a pretty good and detailed presentation put together,” Starks said.
Swenson said the council worked hard to keep the levy increase as low as possible for the city’s taxpayers.
“As a council we really want to try to keep this budget down,” Swenson said. “For me personally, since February, when things started going bad with this pandemic, we got worried about our businesses, our manufacturing, our homeowners, everybody in this community, because it’s a hit for all of us, and we want to do our part if we possibly can to help everybody out this year. So I just wanted to say we are really proud that we can have a low budget this year.”
Council Member Voss resignation
Council Member Brian Voss tendered his resignation on Sept. 24, effective immediately.
In his resignation letter, Voss wrote: “Departing in the same manner and for the same reasons as our former legal counsel, I cannot in good conscience continue participating alongside a council which habitually finds itself incapable of faithfully discharging its most basic duties, lacking every element of good judgment, making a mockery of the law and continually laying waste to its own Code of Conduct,” Voss wrote.
Voss said he hopes the residents of the North Branch will produce a competent candidate to replace him on the council.
“I encourage our citizens to become more aware of and regularly monitor local government activities, holding their leaders accountable for their action or inaction,” Voss wrote. “Until this occurs North Branch will continue to suffer from mediocre, dishonest and incompetent leadership for which it has become far too accustomed. North Branch deserves better; participate and make it so.”
Voss said he looks forward to serving the city in other capacities, and will refocus his efforts on his professional, volunteer and personal interests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.