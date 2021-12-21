The city of North Branch is encouraging residents to participate in a park survey to help the city learn more about how its parks are utilized.
During the North Branch City Council meeting Dec. 14, City Administrator Renae Fry presented the council with a park utilization survey proposal, which was approved following discussion.
“Turning to the survey itself, Council Member (Amanda) Darwin expressed concern about whether expansion of the memorial in the park might affect the users of the park, so the plan for input that I mapped out for the council included a park utilization survey,” Fry said.
Before Fry explained more about what the survey would include, the Veterans Memorial Committee requested Mayor Jim Swenson to read a statement.
“There is strong concern that some of the statements that may have been made up to this point may taint the results of that survey,” Fry said.
Swenson read the following statements as requested by the Veterans Memorial Committee:
“1. We desire our site to be in the heart of the community to showcase our honor of our veterans.
“2. We have no desire to expand in the future, so things like tanks and airplanes are not wanted.
“3. Our proposal for the Central Park location is not intended to change the use of any structures such as a gazebo, playground or basketball court.
“4. We have no desire to change the name of Central Park. Should the memorial get approved for this location, the name of Central Park should remain, as it is a key historical treasure for our community.”
Fry shared that the committee members wanted to make sure their purpose was clear.
“The Veterans Committee wanted to make sure that the slate was clear. Their statement this evening was just simply correction to some things that were said at previous meetings to make sure that the record is clear on those matters,” Fry said.
Fry wanted to make sure the council knew this survey was to receive a combination of data.
“This is a standalone survey; this is meant to measure utilization, potential impact and can be utilized for a variety of different reasons,” Fry said.
The second and overall part to the survey would include how this survey could also benefit parks and recreation for the city of North Branch.
“Parks, Trails and Open Spaces, in working on their strategic plan, also wanted additional information about utilization, and we felt it might be expedient to just simply combine those two goals,” Fry said.
Fry provided a draft to bring to council that she mentioned was already reviewed by GIS planning specialist Nate Sondrol.
Some of the questions that will be in the survey are: Who uses the parks? How often? What type of activities do they do? What specific parks are used? What amenities they might want in the future?
Additional questions will ask how residents feel the city can prioritize its limited budget for parks, trails and open spaces. General comments will also be taken in the survey.
Fry said they plan to distribute the survey in paper form as well as electronically online. She felt it is very important to get this survey out to as many people as she can, even if that means handing them out herself.
“If I have to sit on a park bench and hand them out, I’ll do whatever I need to do to make sure that we get, hopefully, the broadest response that we can, because there are so many ways that we can utilize this data,” Fry said.
Council Member Amanda Darwin liked the idea but had some questions for edits.
“I love the whole framework of the survey, as far as being for general park users and for those in the community. My only concerns, I guess, is the structure. Some of the questions I find to be kind of hard to follow as far as what answer we are trying to obtain,” Darwin said.
Fry mentioned the survey is not the completed format that will be sent out.
“This is just a Word document that is trying to capture the information the actual format will include, a lot of charting and graphs,” Fry said. “You’ll see columns, lines — electronically they will highlight a bubble. We will definitely clean up the formatting.”
Council Member Patrick Meacham asked about getting copies if residents stop by City Hall.
“If they want to come and pick up 30 copies, are they going to be able to make them 30 copies?” Meacham said.
“Oh absolutely. There would not be a paper cost, because we want to get it out to everyone in as many formats as possible. I don’t have the budget to mail it out to every household, otherwise I would do that,” Fry said.
After discussion, the park utilization survey was passed unanimously by council under the conditions of edits. The city hopes to get it to the public in January.
