During North Branch City Council’s Jan. 10 meeting, the 2023 elected officials took their oath of office.
New to council are Mayor Kevin Schieber and council members Peter Schaps and Travis Miles. Returning council members Kelly Neider and Robert Canada also took their oath of office.
Council discussed the application process of commission candidates.
“When I’m looking at the planning commission and EDA, I feel like it would be wise to have an interview process,” Schieber said.
In past years, council has conducted interviews with multiple applicants for commission seats.
“I’m very positive to that aspect,” Canada said. “I think that may help fill some of the seats.”
“They (the applicants) have served in the past and I definitely would support council member Canada to interview them,” Neider said. “However, I would also support changing the dynamics of this if they’ve served in the past. Is it necessary? It may be necessary because we have new council members.”
Neider referred to City Administrator Renae Fry for the previous process, where the mayor and a council member would conduct interviews.
“I think the process served the community well in that, for example, in that we had one individual who had applied as either a council member or an EDA member, and it turned out she was probably not quite ready for those committees, but we saw a position for her on the planning commission,” Fry said.
Schieber agreed with the process of not interviewing members that have already served on a commission. But he felt that, if they have not, that an interview would be beneficial.
Two parks and trails commission seats were appointed without interviews. Council approved Charlie Klopp and Amanda Darwin to serve on the parks trails and open spaces. Council moved to approve Dennis Johnson to serve on the EDA without an interview.
Although there are two positions open for planning commission, Schieber made a motion to conduct interviews.
“I think on the planning commission I would like to move to conduct interviews with both applicants because we have two,” he said. “I realize Ms. Sarah Bishop has served before, but because we have two, I think it would be fair to interview both.”
Neider commented in regards to the applicants both serving the city in some capacity.
“I think it would be a good practice that if somebody hasn’t served in that particular commission, if you will, that we allow them the opportunity to share with us why it’s important to them,” she said.
Council approved to interview both applicants unanimously.
Council also approved council member Canada as acting mayor.
