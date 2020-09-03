The city of North Branch and North Branch Area Public Schools are working together to help provide students with more opportunities for social distancing as the new school year begins.
During the North Branch City Council meeting Aug. 25, the council approved a resolution for a conditional use permit for the school district to allow for the operation of educational and business uses, activities, athletics, programming, services and events and other uses at Shops at Gateway North, 38550 Tanger Drive. The North Branch Area School Board also approved the resolution during a special meeting held Aug. 27.
The school district will utilize 30,550 square feet, encompassing six different open units within the outlet mall. The lease is from Sept. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The cost of leasing the space is $280,041 and funded through the school district’s lease levy.
In a memo to the City Council, Sara Paul, superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools, wrote: “Managing COVID-19 creates a constantly changing environment for all of us, and we are working diligently to adjust with those changes. The school district’s priority is for a safe return to school for students and staff. Over 90 percent of parents surveyed indicated a strong desire for students to receive instruction at school.
“With the use of this space, students will have the option to safely attend school five days per week, a choice not available to many students across the state. We are also able to provide flexibility and choice to families during this time of uncertainty,” Paul added.
During her presentation to the council, Community Development Director Carla Vita explained this will only be a temporary use.
“I want to make it really clear to the public this is only for a short time due to the pandemic; they’re not planning to use this long term,” Vita said.
Vita explained the North Branch Planning Commission, earlier in the evening, did meet and recommended approval of the conditional use permit and offered the following findings of fact:
• The applicant is currently using properties owned by the school for educational institution, including but limited to: offering academic programming and curriculum for grades of pre-K through 12; college-level courses; transportation; community education programming of all types; school board activities; meetings; organizational and operational programs; and meeting space.
• The applicant, due to the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions placed on them by a variety of state agencies, need additional space to teach as many kids in person as possible as they cannot educate all kids in person in their current structures and still meet pandemic rules.
• The applicant is planning that the use will be short-term and will end when the restrictions are eliminated or reduced by state agencies.
• The property owner plans to continue to use the other portion of their property for retail businesses.
• The property and use are planned for within the city’s comprehensive plan.
• Municipal utilities will not be affected as the uses are already in existence.
• The parking for the uses have been reviewed in the past and meet city requirements.
“I’m thoroughly excited about the forefront envision of Ms. Paul and finding alternatives for our students in the city of North Branch and moving forward with it,” said Council Member Kelly Neider. “I’m thrilled that we have alternatives for the possibility for getting our students back full time into the classroom. So thank you for all the work you’ve done on this.”
Mayor Jim Swenson said Paul, who began as superintendent July 1, has been a welcome addition to the city.
“I’ve met with her a few times already and she’s been a super great addition to this community and she’s out there with her family and she’s been coming to events and she’s been all over the place,” Swenson said.
