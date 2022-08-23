The North Branch Board of Education approved a new two-year contract with the school system’s support staff at its Thursday, Aug. 11, meeting.
The contract with the North Branch Support Staff Association and the board included increases in salary as well as to benefits such as health and dental insurance along with larger contributions to retirement packages.
According to information released by the school, employees with at least 15 years of continuous service will see an increase in their stipend from $175 to $200 in the first year of the contract, then from $200 to $250 in the second year.
The district’s contribution to both single and family health insurance will rise by $30 per month starting on the next insurance renewal date, which is set for Jan. 1, 2023. On that date, contributions to single and family dental insurance will increase by $10 per month.
The district’s matching contribution to 403(b) tax deferred annuities will rise by $100 per year on the first day of the new year.
All steps and grades in the salary schedule will receive a 3.5% increase in salary in the first year of the contract and a 2.5% increase in the second year of the contract.
And staff that is assigned to duties as a traffic guard during the winter months will see a rise in the reimbursement for cold weather apparel from $50 to $75.
Sarah Grovender, vice chair of the board of education, read a statement prior to the vote to approve the new contract.
“The updated contract approves wage and benefit increases in both years of the contract,” she read. “The North Branch Support Staff Association voted to ratify the contract, and the school board’s negotiations committee would like to thank their negotiations committee for its professionalism.”
The contract was unanimously approved.
Free breakfast funding ends
North Branch Superintendent Sara Paul echoed a familiar refrain from around the state that school lunches, which were provided at no charge last year, must be paid for this year because the federal government has ended its free breakfast and lunch funding.
“We’re encouraging families to apply for educational benefits,” Paul said. “Our lunch fees are more than a dollar less, per meal, than a neighboring district is charging.
“We’re working to make sure things are affordable, and I’m thankful for all the work that has been happening.”
Enrollment update
Paul said projected enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is above projections, but not so much to affect planning and budgets for the year ahead.
“It’s an art and a science, because there are a lot of factors that go into [predicting] enrollment,” she said. “Because it’s so critical to our budget decision-making, it’s great that we are close to our projections.”
Homecoming set
North Branch has set in motion planning to hold its annual homecoming week Sept. 19-23.
The coronation is set for Monday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in the high school auditorium, while the Powder Puff football game will take place Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m.
The homecoming parade will begin Friday, Sept. 23, at 3:15 p.m., and the homecoming football contest, which will include formal recognition of the newest members of the school’s Hall of Fame, will kick off at 7 p.m.
“Activities Director Kindra Helin and Administrative Assistant Tanya Giese are the dynamic duo in thinking about this event as an engaging experience for the entire community,” Paul said. “There are traditions we value – coronation, Puff and Buff, the Hall of Fame – and that all takes coordination.
“Hats off to the team for working in advance so we can say ‘Yes’ to these requests.”
Originally a staff development day was set for Friday, Sept. 23, – meaning there would be no classes that day. To have classes in the school on the Friday of homecoming, that development day was moved to Monday, Sept. 26.
