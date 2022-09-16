The North Branch Board of Education took its first look at its 2023 tax levy as part of the business it conducted on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Todd Tetzlaff, the director of Finance and Human Resources for the schools, presented the proposal. He explained that there are 19 separate levies that combine for the final total, and each levy has a formula established by the state Legislature.
Among those levies are ones for Community Education, a capital levy for facilities, a “safe schools” levy, teacher compensation levies, and many others.
Tetzlaff noted that there are changes in the tax base from last year to this year.
“The residential market value and net tax capacity of properties in the school district have increased, and in some cases have increased significantly,” he said. “Also, many of the levies are considered ‘equalized’ levies, which means if there is an increase in the local tax received, there is a corresponding decrease in state revenue received.”
Tetzlaff recommended the district certify the maximum levy as set by the state formulas.
“That permits changes in data to occur, which happened last year and will certainly happen this year as well,” he explained. “And that would mean the board would not need to recertify changes that might happen.”
The board unanimously approved the levy and also set the date of Thursday, Dec. 8, to provide public comment and formally certify the levy.
Sub pay rises
Because of the shortage of substitute teachers around the state, North Branch voted to increase the daily pay for substitute teachers.
The daily pay for substitutes will rise from $145 to $160, while the half-day pay would increase from $72.50 to $80.
For the 2022-23 school year, the district also approved a one-year incentive program that would grant additional pay to substitutes.
In the program, for every 10 days that a substitute would work in the district, they would receive a retroactive $5 increase in pay. As an example, a substitute who served for 10 days in the system would be paid $165 for each of those 10 days, with a cap set at $25 for those who served for 50 days. A substitute teacher who worked 50 days at North Branch would receive $185 for each of those days, basically resulting in a $1,250 bonus.
“That proved to be effective for us, especially in the months of May and June when we struggle to get subs to commit to work for us,” Tetzlaff said.
When board member Adam Trampe asked what impact the proposed increases would have compared to area schools, Tetzlaff said, “We remain competitive doing both of these things.”
The board unanimously approved both changes, with member Heather Naegele – who often serves as a substitute teacher for the district – abstaining.
Early enrollment look
Superintendent Sara Paul indicated that enrollment continues to grow within the district, including an increase in kindergarteners that was so large that the district added a kindergarten class during the first week of school.
The official enrollment total will be set on Oct. 1.
