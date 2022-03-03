Paige Peaslee earned a varsity spot on the North Branch girls basketball team in eighth grade. The next year, she was a starter.
By the time she had reached her junior basketball season, she had become a team captain and a focal point of what the Vikings did on both offense and defense.
But that’s when disaster struck.
Peaslee suffered an ACL injury to her left knee that wiped out her entire junior basketball season. While no one wishes to have that type of injury, she knows she was “fortunate” that it did not happen earlier in her career.
“Eighth grade me had a lot of things to figure out,” Peaslee said. “I think that’s kind of expected, because you’re not fully there, maturity-wise. It has been a growing process. I think if you would have told eighth-grade Paige that she would have that injury, she would have freaked out.”
But as a junior, Peaslee didn’t “freak out.” Instead, she embraced a new “sport.”
“After I got hurt, my parents sat me down and said, ‘You can be sad – for a few days,’” Peaslee said. “Then they told me that I needed to treat therapy like I would treat basketball. They encouraged me to work really hard, put extra hours in, and do the work that I would do if I was playing basketball.
“So I didn’t focus on not playing basketball. I focused on getting stronger, and I focused on my rehab.”
That focused helped her get healthy, get back on the court, and eventually get recruited.
GETTING HURT
Peaslee still remembers “the play” that happened late in the volleyball season of her junior year.
“The governor had just announced that sports would be closing that Friday, so we went to play at Buffalo – just to get one more game in,” she said. “I was going up for a hit, but the ball was a little tight to the net, so I came down on one foot – and my knee bent all the way to the ground. …
“At first I thought the girl on the other side of the net had bumped knees with me. But it turns out the force of the pop was so hard, I just thought something hit me.”
No one had hit Peaslee, but that was little consolation: She blew out her left ACL and also did damage to her lateral meniscus.
North Branch girls basketball coach Alison Trampe was crestfallen when she heard about the injury.
“It was devastating to us as a program,” she said. “I knew that it would hurt us in terms of being competitive last year, but it hurt worse because you don’t want to see that happen to a good person.
“Knowing the mental and physical part of the rehab, we just wanted to be supportive of her.”
Peaslee did not play basketball her junior year. Instead she rehabbed the injury and was able to return to the court roughly six months after the injury. That is impressive, because the recovery time is generally six months at a minimum.
But that short rehab process still had a rough start.
“I had the mentality that this was the end of the world,” Peaslee said. “Fortunately it only lasted for a week. I was sad for a couple of days, which I thought was normal. Then everyone – my parents, my teachers and coaches, and my friends – picked me up. They told me I would come back from this.”
GETTING HEALTHY
Peaslee said she used a sports mentality to power her rehab, treating each day as a “practice” in order to get better.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through,” she said of the rehab. “But now I use that mentally all the time. I treat school the same way I do basketball, putting in extra work, talking to teachers like I would to coaches, and bringing drive and passion to my school work.”
Peaslee said the rehab was a success thanks to her parents, Richard and Deidra Peaslee, as well as North Branch trainer Ally Hoopman and her AAU coach with the Minnesota Heat, Bill Hinck.
The winter of her junior year was busy, though, because she was busy with two “sports.” One was the rehab of her knee; the other was basketball, because while she was not playing, Peaslee attended every North Branch practice and game.
“No, I never really considered not going,” she said. “The girls on the team are my best friends, and I’ve played with them for years. I knew, if they got hurt, they would be at every practice and every game supporting me, so I had to support them.
“Coach Trampe said she would treat me like an assistant coach, and that was helpful. I got to see the game in a new way, and now I understand it better. I could see the whole court, and that was helpful.”
While Trampe would have preferred having her junior standout on the court, having her on the sidelines was the next-best thing.
“Not only did Paige see things that helped the coaches and the players, she saw things that helped her,” Trampe said. “But her presence was huge, because it showed her commitment to the team. That support meant the world, to both the girls and the coaching staff.”
Peaslee said spending time on the sidelines has made her a different player. Well, sort of.
“I don’t think I’m as different a player as I’d like to be, because when I got back on the court, some of it just went out the window,” she said with a smile. “I was too excited to be back. I do think about the game differently; I’m trying to be methodical about some things.
“Physically, I think I’m actually jumping higher, although my knee gets tired more quickly. I’m just happy that it is stable.”
One way Peaslee is different is that her love of basketball has blossomed.
“I missed basketball more than I realized,” she said. “I’m sure now that I took basketball for granted before the injury. Basketball is my outlet, and it’s something I have put countless hours into, so not having it for a year has had bad effects.”
GETTING RECRUITING
One of the biggest problems with an injury during a player’s junior basketball season is that many colleges make their recruiting plans based on players who are juniors. Peaslee was out of sight, so for many colleges she became out of mind as well.
“The only way I got through that process is getting help from my coaches, who told me I needed to be aggressive in reaching out to colleges,” Peaslee said. “Otherwise, there was no way for them to see me.”
Fortunately she had made contact with many schools before the injury. But that did not make things easier on the recruiting trail.
“I had one school tell me to contact them once I had started playing again,” she said. “I had one coach tell me point-blank that I would never be the same. I still use that as fuel for my fire.
“But when I got back on the court, coaches quickly realized I had put in the work, and the recruiting picked up after that.”
Trampe said the injury gave colleges a different perspective on Peaslee as both a player and a person.
“They respected how hard Paige had worked, and that’s the kind of kid you want in your program,” Trampe said “You want someone who is going to work hard, put in the time, and be committed to the sport.
“The injury may have been a blessing in disguise, because it helped coaches realize how great a person Paige really is.”
Eventually Peaslee chose to play collegiately at Winona State – which was a bit of a surprise.
“I narrowed my search to schools in the Northern Sun Conference, but when I reached out to Winona, I didn’t hear anything back,” Peaslee said. “So I moved on. Then all of a sudden, their coach told me, ‘I’m sorry, but I missed your email. We love you as a player.’ They watched me at a tournament, and then I had an unofficial visit during one of their camps.”
It did not take much to convince Peaslee to sign with the Warriors.
“I’ve always loved Winona as a campus, and I’ve heard nothing but great things about the school,” she said. “What brought me to Winona was meeting their players, who were super-nice and super-inviting. It was an environment that everyone wanted to be a part of, and that drew me to them.”
GETTING MORE FOR HER CAREER
Now healthy, Peaslee set a simple goal for her final year on the court.
“For my senior season, I just wanted us to pick up more wins than we did my sophomore year,” she said. “I wanted the program to grow. I did want to score 1,000 points – I thought that would be a cool milestone.”
Those goals, and their emphasis on the team rather than the individual, are music to Trampe’s ears.
“We knew, with Paige coming back, that would help us as a team,” Trampe said. “And in so many different ways: on the court, but also with her leadership. We knew we could expect Paige to put up big numbers.”
Peaslee averaged 18.6 points per game this season, which obviously makes her an integral part of the North Branch offense.
“We know, as a team, that Paige has to get touches for us to be effective,” Trampe said. “She’s a great passer who shares the ball really well, but the ball needs to be in her hands. She’s very skilled in the paint, with good footwork and the ability to finish around the rim, but she’s also effective with the midrange jumper and with hitting 3’s.”
But Peaslee also is contributing a team-high 10.1 rebounds per contest, and she also leads the team with 32 steals and 17 blocked shots. And she is a huge contributor to the team off the court, as she serves as captain for a third straight season.
“Paige has presented what it looks like to be a respected player since her freshman year,” Trampe said. “That has rubbed off on the rest of the team. I hear all the time that this group of girls treats one another well and is respectful, and I think Paige’s example is a part of that.
“Our girls also know that Paige is successful in the classroom, and very respectful to others. She’s the perfect example of what we want our players to be.”
And while Peaslee is looking forward to leading the Vikings in the section tournament, then joining the Winona State program, she fondly looks back on her career – even the injury that marred her junior season.
“If you don’t look at where you come from, it doesn’t feel as if you’ve accomplished anything at all,” Peaslee said. “I’ve realized how many friendships I’ve made, and the relationships I’ve built with people. I don’t look at the ‘paper’ accomplishments like all-conference; I look at the personal achievements, like growing as a person, because that is what I want to accomplish through sports.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.