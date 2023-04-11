Hannah Bernier was aware of the ExCEL Award. Well, sort of.
“I heard about it a little bit, but I wasn’t well-versed about the award,” the North Branch High School junior admitted.
Bernier knows a lot more about the award now, since she is a 2023 ExCEL award recipient from the Minnesota State High School League.
The letters in the ExCEL Award stand for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership.” According to the MSHSL, it is “a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.”
Each school is allowed to nominate one boy and girl from its junior class, and this year Bernier was one of 35 athletes from around the state to receive the award.
“I’ve learned that the ExCEL Award is about community service, as well as having good grades and being a good student while being a good leader,” she said.
The award recipients were selected by a panel of judges from around the state and recognized at halftime of the Class AA girls basketball state title contest.
“I was very surprised, and really happy, that I had won,” Bernier said. “I knew it was a really hard award to win, so I was super shocked.
“I didn’t know it was such a small group of people [who won the award], so it was super cool to realize I was part of something bigger than myself.”
Bernier is one of the top returning softball pitchers in the state, having helped lead North Branch to the Class AAA state tournament as a freshman. She posted a 1.27 ERA with 173 strikeouts in just 127 innings last year after fanning 135 in 118.1 innings of work her first year in the circle.
At the plate as a sophomore, Bernier hit .301 and had a home run as well as 12 runs batted in. But her year-round focus is to train as a pitcher.
“I have a two-week down time between the end of the club season and the start of the high school season,” she said. “So I’ve been training forever pretty much.
“My parents opened up a batting cage/training facility in town, so I have that available to me year-round.”
This year Bernier took some time away from softball to play on the North Branch girls tennis team.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it,” Bernier admitted. “But [softball coach Kathy] Crudo convinced me. She was an assistant coach, so I decided to give it a shot. … I had fun, and it was something else to do.”
Academically Bernier is in the National Honor Society at North Branch and has earned Academic All-Mississippi 8 honors, and for leadership she is a captain of the softball team.
She also is involved in a variety of community service roles.
“I help with clinics that the softball team has, helping with the pitchers in particular,” she said. “I volunteer at the hospital in Wyoming. … I bring flowers to people, and I can push people to their rooms or guide people to rooms when they’re visiting.”
