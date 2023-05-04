Pictured left to right; Kat Yearwood, Evelina Gilkerson, Madeline Brooks, lead Miss Adelaide played by Aubrey Deresen, Jillian Horsefall, Ella Tracy, Gigi Mcgovern are dressed their best in a fancy set of dresses.
There’s no shortage of group acts in North Branch’s spring play, Guys and Dolls, showing Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7.
Jorge Perales
Sarah Brown (left) played by Abby Neu, and Sky Masterson (right), played by Cameron Triggs, are pictured practicing what might be an intense scene, but we’ll leave that to the audience to find out.
Jorge Perales
Pictured left to right; Kat Yearwood, Evelina Gilkerson, Madeline Brooks, lead Miss Adelaide played by Aubrey Deresen, Jillian Horsefall, Ella Tracy, Gigi Mcgovern are dressed their best in a fancy set of dresses.
The North Branch Theatre Department will perform the Tony Award-winning musical Guys and Dolls Thursday-Sunday, May 4-7.
The performances will take place at the Edelstein Auditorium at the North Branch Area High School. The performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 4-6, will begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s matinee is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Guys and Dolls follows the story of gamblers Sky Masterson and Nathan Detroit as they learn what life can be like when they fall for missionary Sarah Brown and hotbox dancer Miss Adelaide
The male leads for the production include Carter Triggs as Masterson and Cameron Fenner as Detroit, while the female leads include Abigail Neu as Brown, Aubrey Denesen at Miss Adelaide, and Brynn Williamson as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.
Director Laura Michels said the entire production crew is excited by the show.
“We have a large group of seniors in the theatre program this year, many of whom are male-identifying, so we felt this would be a great year to do this show,” she said. “While some aspects of the show are true to the original version, I have encouraged each actor to make their characters unique as much as possible.
“I want the students to feel like they can connect with their characters, and by not creating a carbon-copy of the original version, I feel like they can do this more easily.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.