The North Branch Board of Education voted unanimously at its March 9 meeting to extend the contract of Superintendent Sara Paul for three more years, the maximum number of years for a superintendent contract allowed by Minnesota statute.
The terms of her new contract will begin on July 1, 2023, and continue for the next three years. The superintendent’s salary for the 2023-2024 school year will be $190,595 and also includes increases in employee benefits, including the district’s contribution to health insurance.
“I want to thank our superintendent for her commitment to our community,” board chairman Tim MacMillan said in announcing the new contract. “She has elevated the communications with the entire staff within the district, and she has raised the bar for our schools.
“The innovative ideas that she brings to the table are so valuable to the district.”
Paul was originally hired as superintendent during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she remembered the unique process that led to her hiring.
“It was everyone’s first time trying to figure out livestreams and have inclusive processes – which are an important part of any hiring process – and yet do them virtually,” she said. “I respected the district for how inclusive it was, involving different stakeholder groups.”
Her first day as superintendent was July 1, 2020.
“At the time, I remember thinking, ‘I can’t wait until next year – when we’re not dealing with this [pandemic],” Paul said, acknowledging that the process took much longer than expected. “My husband and I knew that, wherever I got a job, we wanted to be part of that community. …
“That’s why we moved here on Memorial Day weekend. It is an interesting time in my life to look back on.”
One of the first things Paul remembers is a family survey that took place in June, just before she took the job.
“In that survey, 90% plus of our families said, ‘We need our kids in school,’” Paul said. “So I got pretty clear marching orders right away.
“I think the way we approached that unknown set the stage for how we predictably approach the known. We made sure we provided that in-person option to families right out of the gate … That took a collective effort from a pretty significant group of people to accomplish.
“I remember a colleague telling me, ‘We were waiting for the governor’s guidance, and it came out late in August – and we were caught on our heels.’ At North Branch we were working on that in June, so it was a testament to a lot of people beyond me that we were ready that fall.”
Paul said the changes caused by COVID were less noticeable because she was in a new job.
“Being new in the role, a lot of the things I was doing were new,” she said. “So I felt it was an advantage to me: I already was doing something new.”
Paul was pleased that the board extended her contract for three more years.
“When you move to a new community, there’s a lot that you want to accomplish that can’t be done in three years,” she said. “So it was an affirmation that we’re moving in the right direction, and it feels good to be able to stay and accomplish bigger things.”
She said her goals are to continue the momentum surge of her first three years on the job.
“We need to continue executing and staying focused on our strategic priorities,” Paul said. “Whatever we talk about at the board level needs to be the same discussion at the classroom level. That would allow us to accelerate into the future.
“Within each of our goals, we have some exciting aspirations. So staying the course to make sure we get to where we want to be is important.
“I’m excited about the future in Chisago County in general and North Branch in particular. Serving on [the county] Economic Development Authority gives us an opportunity to embrace this beautiful area and continue to build a place where people want to live.”
That is one reason she said it is important that she lives in the district.
“These are the people we serve, so every time I get to see the hard work of our teachers and coaches, and see the work of our students, that’s what it’s all about,” Paul said. “I’m sharing in the dedication that our staff puts into our kids, and it allows to see the results of that work.
“It’s a privilege to live in this area and experience its growth.”
It is clear that Paul loves the opportunity to serve as superintendent.
“I am taken aback by the amount of respect that people go out of their way to share about our staff,” she said. “I can’t go into our elementary school without someone telling me how much they love our elementary principal [Taylor Swanson]. ...
“I hear it said that people are replaceable – but they’re not. They leave an impact, and it can hurt when they leave because of the way they touch our lives. And they make this place special.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.