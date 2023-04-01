Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

The North Branch Board of Education voted unanimously at its March 9 meeting to extend the contract of Superintendent Sara Paul for three more years, the maximum number of years for a superintendent contract allowed by Minnesota statute.

The terms of her new contract will begin on July 1, 2023, and continue for the next three years. The superintendent’s salary for the 2023-2024 school year will be $190,595 and also includes increases in employee benefits, including the district’s contribution to health insurance.

Load comments