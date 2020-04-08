Supporting city staff, residents and businesses remains a priority for the city of North Branch during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the opening of the March 24 North Branch City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Swenson encouraged citizens to continue to support the city and businesses.
“To North Branch citizens, I want to continue to hope for your support; that we support each other, order takeout to try to help our businesses to stay in business as long as we can (to) get through this. Go for walks when it warms up and get out and enjoy being outside; you can still get outside and keep ... 6 feet apart,” Swenson said. “Our city is still functioning through this; staff is all still working hard for all of you and we will get through this. And one day we’ll all get back to normal and will start to enjoy life in its fullest.”
City Administrator Renae Fry explained that Community Development Director Carla Vita is collecting a variety of resources and materials, such as loan or grant program information, that may assist businesses or residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fry invited the public to email Vita at carlav@ci.north-branch.mn.us or herself at renaef@ci.north-branch.mn.us if they want to be added to the email listing.
“We’re getting a fair amount of information. It may be duplicative to what they’re seeing in the public, but we’re definitely trying to earmark anything that might have specific value or benefit to North Branch,” Fry said.
Fry said regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is still “business as usual” but the city is utilizing social distancing, teleconferencing and/or video conferencing for meetings. Fry said the city is working on plans to allow for city staff to work remotely from home if their position allows them to do so.
North Branch Liquors
Fry said the city is closely monitoring the city’s two municipal liquor stores.
“That is the area of greatest contact with the public. Here at city hall, foot traffic has reduced to almost one visitor an hour, if that, and everyone is respecting the distancing and staying back, we’re wiping counters and door knobs and that sort of thing ... After each meeting we’re wiping down this room. I think we’re doing a pretty good job of protecting our employees in this space. The liquor store space is always going to be problematic because of the handling of money, the handling of inventory and frankly the distance. So we are working on plans to possibly go with a curbsite delivery, delivery to the curb, or some kind of home delivery system. All these have their pros and cons and we are working through that,” Fry said. “In the event we need to take that particular step, and it’s a fairly drastic one, but it may be very important in protecting our employees. We are also looking at what other communities are doing. Our liquor store operations manager is in regular contact with the city of Edina, the city of Lakeville and other communities that have multiple municipal liquor stores and they’re always sharing best practices. ... As there are changes to operations, I will keep the City Council updated, but it is our plan to keep liquor store operations going for as long as we can.”
Following the council meeting, an update on the city’s website indicated temporary changes to the hours for the city’s two municipal liquor stores.
Store No. 1, located at 5846 Old Main St., will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Store No. 2, located at 5466 St. Croix Trail, is open Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The city has also initiated its curbside drive-up pickup service. Orders can only be placed and picked up by persons who are 21 years of age or older. This service is only available at North Branch Liquors Store No. 1 on Old Main Street at this time. Service is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours may change based on ongoing demand. Visit www.northbranchliquors.com for more information on the service.
Emergency declaration process
Fry addressed the emergency declaration process and procedures, and noted some cities and counties around the area have already declared local emergencies.
“Much of the emergency declaration process is really designed around natural disasters — tornadoes, flooding — where there is an immediate need for resources, which could include bringing in heavy equipment, bringing in extra dumpsters, garbage, water, portable sanitation and so on,” Fry said. “In the absence of a formal emergency declaration by the council, the mayor does have the ability to declare an emergency and then the council would need to convene within three days to either ratify that declaration or to say no, it’s no longer needed.”
Fry said she’s been in contact with local law enforcement agencies and emergency management directors on a regular basis. She said since the state and Chisago County have declared local emergencies, the city doesn’t need to do so. She explained Chisago County would be the fiscal agent responsible for dispersing any type of emergency funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is not necessary for the city to declare an emergency in order to preserve our funding rights,” Fry said.
Fry said at this time, neither she nor the chief of police are recommending the council make an emergency declaration, but if the circumstances change the mayor and city council can revisit the issue.
“I think how we’re operating right now for the city is running just fine,” Swenson said. “From my understanding everything is going fine with that and everybody is OK with coming in and working yet. I personally don’t see we need to call out a declaration, since, as Renee said, the state and county already has done it.”
Water and Light Commission
Fry said the process for recruiting and appointing commissioners to the Water and Light Commission was placed on hold, pending action by the Legislature, to approve the increase to five members. She said she is optimistic the special legislation will still get through this session.
Fry explained the next step in the process is to define the eligibility criteria and to modify the application based on the criteria to be used for eligibility. She said the council should discuss whether or not a council member will serve and if so, on what basis. She said the council in the past appointed a council member each January to serve for the calendar year, much like a committee liaison, but with voting and participation responsibilities. In any event, the council member’s term should not be for a period longer than the remaining years in office.
Fry said if the bill is delayed until the next legislative session, the council will still have to make appointments based on a three-member commission. She said her goal is for the council to firm up their eligibility preferences by the end of April, so by May the city could be working on proposed ordinance changes, the application process itself and soliciting applications in June.
Council Member Kathy Blomquist said she’d prefer discussing the issue at an April work session.
Swenson said in talking with local legislators and representatives, he’s optimistic the bill will get passed, and the council should proceed as if it will be a five-member commission.
Swenson said he’d like the council to think about ideas for how the council wants to proceed to get the best possible people on the commission and bring back those ideas to the April work session.
Council Member Brian Voss agreed with Blomquist and Swenson and said the issue should be put on the next work session, since it will take a considerable amount of discussion. He said specifically eligibility criteria needs to be discussed so the city can attract an appropriate number of candidates for the commission.
Council Member Kelly Neider said broadening the talent pool and search could lead to more qualified candidates applying, and she looks forward to the April work session.
By consensus, the council agreed to bring the issue back to the April work session.
399th street improvement project
During a special council meeting on March 31, Public Works Director Shawn Williams explained the city has recently executed a purchase agreement for the sale of the 14 single-family lots on the south side of 399th Street. As such, it now makes sense to construct 399th Street all the way to the west instead of stopping at Fletcher as was originally proposed.
At the March 10 City Council meeting, council approved plans and specifications and authorized the advertisement for bids to construct 399th Street all the way to the west cul-de-sac.
Williams explained the city opened bids on March 27 and received 11 bids, ranging from $934,346 to $1.3 million.
“Rejecting the bids last September saved the city a lot of money on this project. As noted above, the cost to do one-half of the street last year would have been $615,483.30. By rebidding the project this year, the city can now do the entire street, doubling the length of the street for only about 50% more,” Williams said. “When using the low bid price above, the total project cost is estimated at $1,034,350, and includes all proposed construction costs as well as all engineering, administrative, inspection and materials testing costs. Commonwealth agreed to pay for their share of the cost to construct 399th Street as outlined in their development agreement, up to $485,000. The balance of the project will be funded through the sale of the 14 lots and the sale to Andersen, which are all anticipated will close in 2020.”
Following discussion, the council approved going with Gustafson Excavating, which had the low bid of $934,346.
