A program that pairs high school students with internships for credit is looking to launch the next school year through a partnership between North Branch Area Public Schools and the North Branch Chamber of Commerce.
During the North Branch School Board meeting March 10, Superintendent Sara Paul explained the new program, called Viking Bridge, is a program for high school seniors that is for credit and designed to provide flexibility and time for students who desire to further explore career opportunities through internships and community service.
“The reality is that a lot of students they need more exposure, they need an opportunity to realize that they are interested in something, go in a little bit deeper, before they graduate,” Paul said. “It shouldn’t be graduate and now I figure out what I’m going to do next. It should be like a bridge, you’re bridging them into the next phase of their life and they have confidence that they’re heading into a direction that really is meaningful and that they’re excited about.”
Paul is excited about the new program and the partnership with the North Branch Chamber of Commerce.
“A new program that is really going to take hold next year – we’ve been piloting some things this year – but it’s for seniors that are on track to graduate and it’s called Viking Bridge,” Paul said. “And for seniors that are on track to graduate they can access an internship through a network that we are in the process of creating through the chamber of commerce.”
Paul said Viking Bridge extends learning beyond the traditional classroom.
“Students can go deeper and get a little bit more experience in an area that they’re interested in and receive high school credit,” Paul said. “Similar to how we look at our courses that you can take and get college credit and high school credit, this is the same way. You’re going to get a high school credit and you’re going to get that hands on, real life experience in an area that interests you.”
Paul said students that signed up for Viking Bridge are currently filling out surveys to see what initial connections will be needed when the program launches next school year.
The North Branch Chamber of Commerce is hosting an initial luncheon to talk to local business leaders about their possible role in the Viking Bridge program. The luncheon will describe what will be asked of the businesses, what will be required of the students and more, and will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at the North Branch High School, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch. Registration information is available on the North Branch Chamber of Commerce website, northbranchchamber.com.
Career and technical education
Paul said the district prides itself on making sure all students are ready for life after high school, whether they’re going to pursue a four-year degree, a two-year degree, attend a trade or vocational school, enter the military or enter the work force.
“Students that access an apprenticeship program through trades really have an exciting quality of life ready for them when they’ve completed their interview and apprenticeship program,” Paul said. “And so we want make sure, just as we prepare students for college, we also expand their awareness of some other opportunities that are open to them.”
Paul said the purpose of career and technical education is to provide meaningful, personalized learning opportunities for students.
“We want to provide each student with a sense of purpose for their future,” Paul said.
Paul said she wants all students to feel inspired by the career and technical education program that they’re in.
“Being inspired means that you have a teacher or staff member that is invested in you and that you consider a trusted adult,” Paul said. “And that you can ask an abundance of questions in terms of how you’re sorting through and figuring out the direction that you want to go.”
Paul said the district wants to make sure its career and technical programs are relevant in terms of learning and its interest-based.
“And that students really see how it’s connected to something that they’re generating excitement about,” Paul said.
