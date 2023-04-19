Blegen Gustavus 0420.jpg

Alexander Blegen

North Branch native Alexander Blegen will perform a vocal recital on Saturday, April 22 at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Blegen is a senior vocal music education major with honors in conducting. He is a member of the Gustavus Choir, where he works as tenor section leader. He is also a member of GSharp A Capella.

