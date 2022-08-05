Justine Joyal pic.jpg

Justine Joyal graduated from both North Branch Area High School and Anoka-Ramsey Community College this spring. She was named the Outstanding Student of the Year for the Cambridge Campus at Anoka-Ramsey.

 Submitted photo

North Branch native Justine Joyal was named the Outstanding Student of the Year for Cambridge Campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College for the 2021-22 academic year.

And that is pretty impressive when you consider that Joyal was a senior at North Branch High School at the time.

