North Branch City Council approved a resolution creating the North Branch Development District No. 1 during its May 9 meeting.
A public hearing was held prior to approval of the development district, where one resident asked about the district near the Sunrise Bluff second addition.
“We would get notified if a development went in there or somebody wanted to develop that?” the resident asked.
Jason Ziemer, Community Development director, said the land in that section of the district is already zoned for commercial businesses, and if there are no special permits needed, then they are entitled to move forward.
If a special approval is needed by a request for a business, where a public hearing is held, then residents within 350 feet of the business will be notified and it would be published in the paper.
“What are kind of the ideas of what you guys want?” the resident asked.
Ziemer said because it’s a commercial zoning district, there’s a range of uses for the land. He mentioned retail or small industrial could fall into that category.
“It’s hard to say ‘it could be this or could be that’ because it really depends on who has an idea that wants to come in,” he said.
In addition to creating the development district, the council took action on the intent to purchase two tax forfeited properties within the development district, located on Highway 95, west of Interstate 35.
“What kind of money, out-of-pocket, is this going to cost our city?” asked Council Member Kelly Neider.
“At this point, I’m not able to exactly comment on that,” Ziemer responded. “I’m still working with the county in terms of what those final numbers are.”
He went on to say that once those details are settled with the county, he will bring them back to council for discussion.
“You’re not authorizing a transaction of dollars, you’re just authorizing the intent to acquire the property,” Ziemer said.
Neider further asked about the city’s need to buy more property.
“Do we not have enough property in the business park to work with, that we need to purchase additional property?” she asked.
“The idea is, you’re basically passing the property through from the state/county through the city to the developer,” Ziemer said. “So you’re merely acting as a conduit. The intent is not to buy and hold the property.”
Neider asked if the interested buyer of the two properties cannot just purchase the land themselves.
Ziemer confirmed they cannot because they are tax forfeited, and the properties have to go through the city first.
After discussion, council approved of creating the development district and establishing the intent to purchase the two tax forfeited properties, unanimously.
