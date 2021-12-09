North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson expressed how thankful he is for the city’s hard work at the Truth in Taxation meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Swenson said since COVID has brought many unexpected financial issues to many cities, he feels the city of North Branch is doing the best it can to keep the increase of taxes as low as possible.
“I’m thankful for the council and the staff that we came up this small of a number,” Swenson said.
The projected tax increase for fiscal year 2022 is 2.55%, which is low compared to neighboring cities.
North Branch’s city financial adviser, Joe Starks, discussed the budget plan for fiscal year 2022.
“The goal is to provide more detail on the proposed 2022 budget for the city and the subsequent estimated city impact, provide context on what went into the budget process and decisions,” Starks said.
Overall the city tax rate has decreased continuously in the past four years and will continue to in 2022. The projected city tax decrease is from 45.07% to 44.06%.
City taxes on a median value home ($240,000) would increase approximately $27 annually or $2 per month, with the 2022 project tax increase.
Starks included what is influencing the 2022 budget during his discussion.
Some factors are:
•COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing impact on the community, residents and businesses.
• Uncertain economic impact.
• Increasing consumer price index (CPI).
• Uncertain future of governmental aid.
• Increases in personnel costs.
• Increases in costs related to workers’ compensation and property/casualty insurance.
• 2022 elections.
• Debt payments.
• Projected tax base growth ($30 million in new improvements).
Many things were highlighted during the Truth in Taxation meeting that are included in the 2022 proposed budget, such as:
•Police officer.
•Body cameras.
•2022 elections.
•Establishment of Equipment Replacement Fund (no levy impact in 2022).
•Placeholder for Major Capital Equipment Items (no levy impact in 2022).
•“Lights On” budget otherwise.
•Anticipated CPI inflationary increases to services/goods (street maintenance, etc.).
•Conservative revenue projections.
•Local Government Aid (LGA) at 2020 levels (exception of $20,000 used for establishment of ERF).
•Review of Salary Splits according to anticipated, actual activity.
City taxes comprise less than one-third of residents’ property tax bill, and the county and school district make up the other two-thirds of the tax bill.
One concern was raised by a resident of North Branch in regards to how their property value was assessed.
“Could you personally call the county and have them give you an equation for what they really use for all the houses and properties? Do you have the equations they use?” Tim Arimond asked.
“It’s a county assessor that does it. I know that during local board of equalization they factor in comparable sales in the area, any improvements that have been done,” Starks said.
“The issue was that they could not put in the system the fact that the city of North Branch said 18% of my property can never be touched,” Arimond said in regards to an easement.
After expressing his concern for how assessors calculate his property value, council members, the city administrator and the city financial adviser all recommended reaching out to the county.
“This is absolutely a conversation you have to have with the assessor sooner rather than later, and as Council Member Blomquist mentioned, then your recourse is through the Board of Equalization, which is in the spring,” City Administrator Renae Fry said.
Arimond was able to get his questions answered by all city employees and council members at the Truth in Taxation meeting.
“It’s a wonderful place, it really is, and you are all doing a really great job,” Arimond said to those that assisted with his questions.
For more information about proposed property taxes, contact Minnesota Tax Court at https://mn.gov/tax-court/ or 651-539-3260.
The final budget will be adopted at the North Branch City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.