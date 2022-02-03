With an expensive purchase on the horizon, North Branch is moving forward to add new city equipment through the sale of general obligation bonds.
During the North Branch City Council meeting on Jan. 25, council approved the authorization of Ehlers to assist the city for the sale of the bonds that will fund the purchase of a new fire truck and other needed city equipment. The decision to award the sale of the bonds will take place at the Feb. 22 city council meeting.
Council Member Patrick Meacham gave much praise to Council Member Amanda Darwin for her service on the fire committee, and realizing the fire department has a fire truck that is 33 years old and will need to be retired soon.
“Those of us that have been to the garage with Mr. (Shawn) Williams and seen some of those vehicles and the ones we’re looking to replace, it’s a good day and a good day for North Branch,” Meacham said.
Many on council are excited and thankful for the fire department to receive a new truck.
“I want to thank the fire department for finding a fire truck that they can purchase. I want to also thank very much council member Darwin to support the fire department for that fire truck,” Mayor Jim Swenson said.
The council was presented with a pre-sale report for the city of North Branch providing for the sale of $1.5 million in general obligation bonds, series 2022A.
The purpose of these funds would be to purchase vehicles or equipment that are needed for the city that include:
• Street sweeper and leaf pick-up machine that will be financed over a 10-year term. Debt service will be paid from storm water utility revenues.
• Snowplow and fire truck will be financed over 10-year term. Debt service will be paid from ad valorem property taxes.
• Grader will be financed over 6-year term. Debt service will be paid from ad valorem property taxes.
“We have approximately $260,000 in levy debt service coming off. This plan would add $140,000 so it’s essentially covered by levy debt service coming off,” Finance Director Joseph Starks said.
The general obligation bonds would impact property taxes beginning in 2023.
“I am thrilled to see that our finances in the city of North Branch are being well-managed by a team of experts overseen by Ehlers. Thank you so much for your input tonight,” Council Member Kelly Neider said.
Council’s next steps for Veterans Memorial
City Administrator Renae Fry shared with council the details from the recent community input meeting regarding the next steps in the Veterans Memorial.
“Staff is looking for conversation among council and more importantly we are looking for some direction,” Fry said.
Council members Darwin, Neider and Kathy Blomquist were able to attend the input meeting.
“I think overall it was a great evening bringing our community together and looking at this as a viable option and that we can all come together. Not everybody is going to be happy at the end but at the end of the day, we will have our veteran’s memorial one way or the other,” Neider said.
Blomquist took the time to move from table to table and get an idea of different opinions from those that attended the input meeting.
“There were those that wanted simple, there were those that wanted big. I didn’t hear a consensus,” Blomquist said.
As mixed opinions were shared, council member Darwin noticed as well and came to one conclusion.
“I haven’t heard from those groups that they’re willing to further discuss other locations or talk about breaking up the memorial into two or anything of that nature. They want an answer on this location and this location only,” Darwin said. “I think with all due respect, we need to move forward with what the ask is.”
Council decided they will take action at the next city council meeting, Feb. 8, on whether to approve Central Park as the location for the Veterans Memorial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.