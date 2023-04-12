The North Branch Knowledge Bowl team found itself in the “bottom room” at its regional tournament. And that’s not a good thing.
Truth be told, it’s the worst possible thing. Since the competition was based on points amassed, the teams in the “bottom room” have the lowest point totals in the tournament.
“A round or two before we had a bad round, where we weren’t buzzing in fast enough or just didn’t have the right answers,” senior Theresa Beck explained.
For a team with state aspirations such as the Vikings … well, senior Kennet Lupinek was not happy.
“I kept saying, ‘We don’t belong here,’” Lupinek said. “I didn’t say it to mean ‘We are not good enough.’ It was the exact opposite: We are a top team, we knew the answers to these questions.
“We don’t belong here.”
North Branch eventually proved Lupinek right. They clawed their way up the ladder and won the tournament to earn a return to the State Knowledge Bowl Meet, which will be held April 13-14 at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd.
The Vikings’ team of seniors Beck and Lupinek along with juniors Ava Gerten, Grace Larson and Alexis Mathison compete in a two-pronged struggle. A group of no more than five participants answer questions in a written round, then no more than four teammates answer questions orally in a manner similar to “Jeopardy.”
North Branch returns to the state tournament for the second year in a row, but that was not guaranteed: No members of last year’s state-qualifying team returned.
And the team had a new coach, as longtime mentor Charles Bettendorf handed the reins to Samantha Weiss, a former North Branch Knowledge Bowl participant who was an assistant coach last year.
“I don’t think we felt any pressure,” Weiss said. “I just want to spend time with really cool kids and make sure they have fun. It’s cool when they realize they’re smart, and that they can be smart together.
“I knew we could get back to state, but it wasn’t guaranteed – last year was just the third time North Branch advanced to state. Getting back to state [this year] is a win.”
Getting the team together
Beck did not join Knowledge Bowl until she was a freshman in high school for one simple reason: She thought it was only for “smart” people.
“What people don’t realize is that you pick up a bunch of random facts,” she said. “It’s not necessarily stuff you just learn in school. You bring the knowledge that you have to help the team.”
Lupinek agreed that Knowledge Bowl is for more than just “smart” people.
“I thought I would struggle more than I did,” she said. “The expectation was that Knowledge Bowl is for smart people, and smart people are good at math. Since I wasn’t good at math, I thought I would struggle.
“But it was better than I expected.”
Larson joined Knowledge Bowl in middle school, and she had no preconceived notions when she first heard of the team.
“When you hear ‘Knowledge Bowl,’ you assume it’s super-nerdy,” she said. “I was in sports at the time, so I was afraid it might feel like school. But it’s a lot more fun than that.”
Larson was in soccer and track in middle school, but now her “sport” is Knowledge Bowl.
“It’s all I do now,” she said. “I’ve been the kind of person who likes to read and learn for fun. So to be able to do that, and to compete, is really awesome.”
Gerten, who also plays soccer and runs track at North Branch, sees similarities and differences between Knowledge Bowl and the more traditional “sports.”
“It’s similar in that you want to be the best – you want to get as many points in a round as you can,” she said. “There also are playoffs, moving from regional to state.
“But it’s different because there can be so many teams in a meet. You want to win, but all you can really do is get as many points as you can and move up to the next room.”
One other similarity is that chemistry plays a role in putting together a strong team.
“There were only four seniors in the program, but we had a really deep group of juniors coming through,” Weiss said. “Since we didn’t have anyone returning, we tried to figure out who was the best of the best and go from there.
“[Picking a team is] as much about personalities as it is knowledge. Who’s going to gel? I want them to have fun, so it’s a lot about personalities. Plus you need a well-rounded team.”
The North Branch team is well-rounded. Lupinek specializes in literature and art along with history while also enjoying etymology – the history of words – and Beck sees herself as a “jack-of-all-trades” while specifically studying maps to improve her geography knowledge.
Gerten loves sports and also is strong in geography and history; Larson enjoys the history and geography questions and also helps with physics.
“You don’t have to know everything,” Gerten said. “It’s nice to focus on the things you’re really good at. It’s great to have a mix; even when you don’t know something, you have a chance to get the points.”
Getting the team to state
Being a team can be hard at times, especially for Lupinek.
“I was the person in school who, when something was announced as a ‘group’ project, I still wanted to work alone,” she said. “I was a bit of a control freak. At times I would form relationships with classmates who didn’t actually do anything – they didn’t want to do the work, and I didn’t want anyone to do the work for me.”
Through Knowledge Bowl she has learned to lean on her teammates – and sometimes, she leans on them too much.
“I jokingly call myself ‘The Fastest Buzz in the Branch’ because I buzz very aggressively,” Lupinek said. “I have a lot of trust in my team. There will be a question that I don’t know anything about, but I buzz in to cut off the question – and trust that there’s something we can bounce off and get an answer.”
The team has developed its trust through practice, something that isn’t always welcomed after a long day at school.
“It can be difficult some days, when your brain is fried from school,” Gerten admitted. “But I don’t think of it that way; I like to think of it as fun questions I get to answer. Some days it’s hard, but some days I’m really happy to be there.”
Larson agreed, adding: “Sometimes after school I just want to go home instead of sitting here and answering questions. It’s fun, but we practice as if we’re at a competition.”
Weiss noted that the coaches who came before her helped develop a culture of fun surrounding the program.
“The coaches here for many years, Charles Bettendorf and Jen Joyal, built the program here to be something for kids who were curious and willing to learn,” Weiss said. “It was never something for nerds; it was something fun to do with your friends.
“I think these kids embrace that they are smart, that they like to learn.”
More than 30 kids took part in the North Branch program for the second year in a row after COVID-19 damaged the program’s numbers. One admits that she may be a nerd.
“I can be called a ‘nerd’ – I have horn-rimmed glasses,” Lupinek said. “That’s in the job description.”
But a number of people in the program said they don’t feel any pressure about being called nerds.
“The first thing a lot of people think when someone mentions an extra-curricular that’s not a sport is that it’s for nerds,” Larson said. “I think 99% of the people in Knowledge Bowl are not nerds; I don’t think we are nerds.”
What’s more, going into a state competition is viewed as something that is fun for the North Branch Knowledge Bowl team.
“As long as we do as well as we can, that’s the main thing to take away from [the state tournament],” Gerten said.
“I just want to have fun,” Larson said.
And both seniors want to make the most of their final opportunity to compete in the state tournament.
“We don’t know what we’re going up against,” Beck said. “So our main goal is to have fun. Our goal was to make it to state – now we have. So who knows what will happen?”
